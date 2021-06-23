The Circuit of the Americas will host the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas on Oct. 1 – 3 as the Japanese Grand Prix was unable to confirm its availability to host by the scheduled date.

This will give American racers Joe Roberts and Cameron Beaubier a chance to compete in front of a home crowd.

Roberts is seeking his first podium of 2021 in Moto2, having come close in both the Portuguese and Italian Grand Prixs with fourth-place finishes. In Italy, Roberts crossed the finish line third before being penalized for a track limit penalty that dropped him one position.

Roberts had another podium taken from him at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Round 3 after contact from a competitor on the final lap.

As a rookie in Moto2, Beaubier earned four top-10s in the first eight rounds. His best finish is eighth in Italy.

“Unfortunately because we need to reorganize the non-European part of the schedule, we need to know by now. Then talking with Japan, they were not in a position to ensure to us that October third was the date scheduled for that,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sport said. “We regret to say, this year it will not be possible to be in Motegi as has been the last years before the pandemic. We have been very happy working with MobilityLand since 1992. Japan is a very important country for us because three manufacturers in the premiere class are there.”

MobilityLand is the promotor of the Japanese Grand Prix.

“We have been preparing for this year’s MotoGP Japan Grand Prix with the hope of bringing the event back to Japan this autumn,” said Kaoru Tanaka, President of MobilityLand Corporation. “So that planning for the second half of the season could be carried out, we needed to make a decision about ensuring to hold the event now at this timing. Considering current travel conditions and restrictions about staying in Japan and abroad, we came to the conclusion that we have no choice but to cancel the Grand Prix. It is a very unfortunate outcome.

“On the other hand, the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 at Suzuka Circuit and the Suzuka 8 Hour Endurance Road Race on Sunday Nov. 7th, 2021 are now busily preparing to hold as planned.”

As part of the reorganization, the Thai Grand Prix will move one week later on the calendar to October 15 – 17.