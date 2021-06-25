Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Max Verstappen is favored over principal championship rival Lewis Hamilton in PointsBet F1 Styrian GP odds ahead of the June 27 race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Not only is Verstappen favored, but at +100, he is even money. Verstappen’s odds to win the pole are even greater. He has been given minus odds at -145.

Both Verstappen and Hamilton are gunning for their fourth F1 win in eight races of 2021, but Verstappen has the most recent victory in the French GP and was leading late in Azerbaijan before a tire failure sent him out of the race.

Hamilton is the next favorite with odds of +170.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Hamilton is $1.70. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Last year with schedule realignments because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, several European tracks hosted two races as opposed to their typical single events. Red Bull Ring was one of these. In the first race, Valtteri Bottas beat Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. Hamilton finished fourth.

In the second race one week later, Hamilton’s victory came ahead of Bottas and Verstappen.

Verstappen won the two races prior last year’s doubleheader, in 2018 and 2019. Hamilton finished off the podium in both of those events.

In fact, Hamilton has earned only one podium at this track since 2016, a race he won with Verstappen in second.

No other driver is listed with better than 10/1 odds.

The only other winner this season, Sergio Perez, is listed at +1000. Perez inherited the lead of the Azerbaijan GP when his teammate Verstappen crashed. Perez held off Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly in a two-lap shootout in a race that saw both Verstappen and Hamilton finish out of the points. It was the first time Hamilton failed to score a championship point in 54 races.

Bottas is ranked fourth this week at +1300. That drags his top-three odds to +120. In seven races this season, Bottas has been on the podium three times, most recently in the Spanish GP.

With odds of +5000 for the outright win and +400 to stand on the podium, Lando Norris rounds out the top five. Norris has two podium finishes in 2021 at Imola and Monte Carlo.

In other lines, Nikita Mazepin is listed as the driver most likely to retire first at +600. Haas F1 has odds of +350 as the first constructor to retire.

Ranked second, Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi are each listed at +1200 to be the first retiree.

