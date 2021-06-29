Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After missing two races because of a violent crash June 12 at the Detroit Grand Prix, Felix Rosenqvist will return Sunday to the No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren SP at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the team announced Tuesday.

Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight after hitting the barrier in Turn 6 at Belle Isle Raceway, was cleared to drive in Sunday’s race at Mid-Ohio (noon ET, NBC) by the NTT IndyCar Series medial team, Arrow McLaren SP said in a release.

“Felix and Arrow McLaren SP would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Billows and the INDYCAR Medical Team for the exceptional care and treatment they have provided,” the team said.

Workers needed more than 10 minutes to extricate Rosenqvist after his impact at virtually full speed scattered tires and knocked over a concrete barrier.

Oliver Askew, who was replaced by Rosenqvist in the No. 7 this season, substituted in the second race at Detroit and finished 25th because of an engine failure.

At Road America, the team turned to Kevin Magnussen, and the Formula One veteran finished 24th in his IndyCar debut.

Rosenqvist, 29, is in his third NTT IndyCar Series season and his first with Arrow McLaren SP. The Swede drove the past two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing, scoring his first victory last year at Road America.

He has a best finish of 12th (at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix) in his seven starts for Arrow McLaren SP this season. Teammate Pato O’Ward has two victories and is ranked second in the points standings.

In an update several hours after Rosenqvist’s hit, Arrow McLaren SP said the No. 7 underwent a detailed examination that ruled out driver error, software problems or a stuck throttle for the crash. The team blamed a “single, non-recurrent mechanical fault” for the wreck and said a remedy had been implemented.