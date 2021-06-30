Three rounds are in the books for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season and Dylan Ferrandis took the top spot in the Power Rankings after High Point. Last week, he was second behind Ken Roczen.

In Round 3 at High Point, Ferrandis did not win a moto, but he was the most consistent rider in the field with a pair of second-place finishes and that gave him the overall win and enough points to take the lead in the championship race by three over Ken Roczen. He carries the red plate to Buchanab, Mich. and the RedBud MX Park this week with a worst overall finish of second.

Roczen was also consistent with a 3-3 at High Point, but he finished only fourth in the overall standings since Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac earned moto wins.

Aaron Plessinger ascended to third in the Power Rankings. His best overall result was third in the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif., but he has not been worse than eight in a moto or sixth in the overall standings through three races.

Part of the group 💪

Dylan Ferrandis running up front in his rookie 450 season and taking the red plate to RedBud 🔴 👀 #LetsTakeItOutside pic.twitter.com/cTkYD3mKSx — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) June 29, 2021

In his last two races, Chase Sexton has identical results of 4-5 at Thunder Valley and High Point and would be higher in the rankings if not for a 10th-place finish in Moto 2 at the season opener at Fox Raceway.

Rounding out the top five this week is Justin Barcia with podium finishes at Fox and Thunder Valley. He struggled at High Point with a best finish of sixth in Moto 2.

That leaves the two moto winners from High Point just outside the top five with Cianciarulo sixth and Tomac seventh.

Cianciarulo struggled in the opener at Fox while Tomac finally found his mojo at High Point.

450 Power Rankings

Dylan Ferrandis [2 overall, 1 moto win] Ken Roczen [1 overall, 3 moto wins] Aaron Plessinger Chase Sexton Justin Barcia Adam Cianciarulo [1 moto win] Eli Tomac [1 moto win] Marvin Musquin Cooper Webb Christian Craig Joey Savatgy Max Anstie Justin Bogle Zach Osborne Fredrik Noren Coty Schock Brandon Hartranft Tyler Medaglia Ryan Surratt Phil Nicoletti

In the 250 class, Jett Lawrence retains his top spot in the Power Rankings. Lawrence scored moto wins at Fox and Thunder Valley and swept the podium at High Point. While he failed to win a moto there, he finished second in the overall.

Justin Cooper scored the overall win at Thunder Valley without winning a moto. At the time he was annoyed that he was unable to be the first to the line in either moto. He got off to a slow start in Moto 1 at High Point with a fifth-place result, but got his elusive moto win in the second race to finish third overall.

Hunter Lawrence lands third on the grid this week with top-10 finishes in five of the six motos. His consistent run at Thunder Valley was enough to stand on the podium in the overall rankings and that has boosted him up the grid.

Garrett Marchbanks lands fourth on the grid with consistency. His best moto finish so far this season was a fourth in Race 2 at High Point. Coupled with a 10th in the first race, that gave him a fifth overall.

Jalek Swoll entered High Point with a career-best moto finish of sixth, but one would not have known that by the way he rode. Either High Point was uniquely suited to his riding style, or he’s gaining confidence in the pro ranks. But either way, he scored his first professional win in Moto 1, finished third in the second race, and won the overall.

250 Power Rankings