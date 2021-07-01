Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Start times, TV schedule: The IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship will hold its second race in six days Friday night at Watkins Glen International with the WeatherTech 240.

The 3.4-mile road course held its traditional six-hour annual race Sunday with the No. 55 Mazda capturing the overall victory.

All five classes in the series — DPi, GTLM, GTD, LMP2 and LMP3 — will be in action Friday but only 31 of 40 cars will return from Sunday (the GTD divison’s points will count only toward the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup).

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International (all times are ET):

When: Friday, 6:10 p.m.

Race distance: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 70 degrees with a 54% chance of rain at the green flag.

Entry list: Click here to see the field for the IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

RACE BROADCAST IMSA WATKINS GLEN

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. Brian Till will be on play by play with analyst Calvin Fish. Dillon Welch is the pit reporter.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage: Flag to flag beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Race streaming: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

IMSA Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Friday at 6 p.m. (XM392, Internet 992)

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA WATKINS GLEN

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours at The Glen Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International:

Thursday, July 1

1:05-1:50 p.m.: Prototype Challenge practice

2:05-3:20 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

3:35-4:35 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

5:40-7:10 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

7:30-7:45 p.m.: Prototype Challenge qualifying

7:55-8:30 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

Friday, July 2

11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Prototype Challenge

2:35-4:35 p.m.: Sahlen’s 120 at The Glen

6:10-8:50 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech 240 SportsCar Championship