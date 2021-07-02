Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will race Saturday at RedBud MX Park for Round 4 of the 2021 schedule, and NBC Sports will have the action from Buchanan, Michigan.

Last year RedBud hosted two MX races, on September 4th and 7th. Zach Osborne swept the 450 class in the first race with moto finishes of 1-1. Race 2 went to Adam Cianciarulo with a 1-3. This weekend, the date returns to its traditional slot on the Fourth of July weekend.

“(The fans) have a big impact,” said NBC Sports analyst Grant Langston in this week’s preview of the race. “Just purely because of the fact that it is the largest crowd you come across in motocross. Riders feed of that, no matter what’s happening, regardless of whether they are the ones in the battle being passed – it helps motivate them to not lose that battle. On the flipside, when you’re catching someone, the crowd can really help you along.”

This 2021 race could easily feature a new winner as rookie Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen, who missed last year’s outdoor season, bring an intense battle for the red plate to RedBud.

In the 250 class, Jett Lawrence will attempt to defend his 11-point lead over Justin Cooper. Lawrence won the opening round of the 2021 season at Fox Raceway and has finished runner-up in the last two events.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the High Point National:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second motos from Round 3 will be shown Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN on same-day delay. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of Moto 1s for 250 and 450 at 1 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 3 at High Point Raceway:

–Qualifying: 10 a.m. ET

–Moto 1 (250/450): 1 p.m. ET

–Moto 2 (250/450): 3 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Will Christien and Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporters during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway

Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley

Round 3: Dylan Ferrandis retakes the lead with High Point win

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 133 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 130 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 103 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 101 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 101 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 96 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 86 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 76 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 76 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 72

250 class