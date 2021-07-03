Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Mid-Ohio lineup: Josef Newgarden will start from the NTT IndyCar Series pole position for the third consecutive race, qualifying first for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (noon ET, NBC).

With a lap of 1 minute, 6.6379 seconds in his No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet, Newgarden edged Colton Herta by 0.031 seconds around the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.

“That’s a little tighter than I wanted it to be,” Newgarden said after his 14th career pole position and first at Mid-Ohio. “That’s IndyCar. It’s Mid-Ohio. Always tight here. So difficult.”

The Team Penske driver, who backed up being fastest in practice Friday and second fastest Saturday morning, qualified first on the 50th anniversary of his team’s first victory in IndyCar (Mark Donohue won at Pocono Raceway in 1971).

Marcus Ericsson qualified ahead of Will Power and Scott Dixon. Alexander Rossi rounded out the Fast Six, which was comprised of two cars apiece from Team Penske, Andretti Autosport and Chip Ganassi Racing.

STARTING LINEUP, QUALIFYING RESULTS FOR THE HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

(Qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed)

ROW 1

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:06.6739 (121.919)

2. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:06.6770 (121.913)

ROW 2

3. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:07.0723 (121.195)

4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:07.1161 (121.115)

ROW 3

5. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:07.1358 (121.080)

6. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:07.2181 (120.932)

ROW 4

7. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:06.4883 (122.259)

8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:06.5946 (122.064)

ROW 5

9. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:06.6134 (122.030)

10. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:06.7517 (121.777)

ROW 6

11. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:06.7671 (121.749)

12. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 01:06.9232 (121.465)

ROW 7

13. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:06.7898 (121.707)

14. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:06.7313 (121.814)

ROW 8

15. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:06.8437 (121.609)

16. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:06.7882 (121.710)

ROW 9

17. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 01:06.8473 (121.603)

18. (51) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:06.8642 (121.572)

ROW 10

19. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:07.0951 (121.153)

20. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:06.8679 (121.565)

ROW 11

21. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 01:07.5866 (120.272)

22. (45) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 01:06.9254 (121.461)

ROW 12

23. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:07.6740 (120.117)

24. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:07.0704 (121.198)

ROW 13

25. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 01:08.4077 (118.829)

26. (52) Ryan Norman, Honda, 01:07.4714 (120.478)