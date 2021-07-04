Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Mid-Ohio start times: The Honda Indy 200 will feature the largest field outside of the Indy 500 so far during the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series as 26 cars line up for Sunday’s Fourth of July race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Ryan Norman will make his IndyCar debut in the No. 52 Dallara-Honda for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will field a third car for Santino Ferrucci.

The driver who has led the most laps in the past six IndyCar races this season has failed to win the race (two short of the all-time record).

STARTING LINEUP: Tire designations for the green flag at Mid-Ohio

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon leads active drivers with six victories at Mid-Ohio. Will Power and Colton Herta won at the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course last season.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio (all times are ET):

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

TV: Noon ET on NBC and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analyst Townsend Bell. Kelli Stavast and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 11:58 a.m.

GREEN FLAG: 12:05 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 80 laps (180.64 miles) on a 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate for use during the race weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 3% chance of rain at the green flag.

STARTING LINEUP, PRACTICE/QUALIFYING SPEEDS: Click here for the results so far this weekend

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 26 cars entered at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar weekend schedule for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Honda Indy Friday schedule

8:10-9:40 a.m.: Indy Lights practice

9:55-10:25 a.m.: USF2000 practice

10:40-11:10 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

11:25 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

12:25-12:55 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks practice

1:10-1:30 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

1:45-2:05 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

2:30-3:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

3:35-4:05 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

4:20-5 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

Honda Indy Saturday schedule

8:20-8:40 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

9:05-9:50 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

10:05-10:35 a.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

10:50-11:35 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 1

Noon-1:15 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock Premium; tape delay: NBCSN, 8 p.m. ET)

1:40-2:10 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks Race 1

2:30-3:10 p.m.: USF2000 Race 2

3:30-4 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

4:30-5:20 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 1 (Peacock Premium)

Honda Indy Sunday schedule

8:05-8:45 a.m.: USF2000 Race 3

9-9:45 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 2

10-10:50 a.m.: Indy Lights Race 2 (Peacock Premium)

12:05 p.m.: Honda Indy 200 (NBC)

2:30-3 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks Race 2

