Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With his third overall and second moto wins of the season, Dylan Ferrandis easily remains atop the Motocross Power Rankings for another week following the RedBud Nationals.

Ferrandis did not make it easy on himself last week. Modest starts left him deep in the field for the first half of both motos, but his strength and composure were confirmed by how he rode through the pack.

Ken Roczen stayed on Ferrandis’ back fender in Moto 1 at RedBud, but a dramatic flip midway through the second race relegated him to sixth in the race and fourth overall. He lost a little ground both in championship points and in this week’s Power Rankings, but remains second on both lists.

Three is the magical number for Aaron Plessinger. He finished third in both motos at RedBud, was third in the overall standings and landed third on the Power Rankings chart after being third last week.

Chase Sexton remains fourth after finishing 8-4 last week at RedBud. Sexton has been one of the most consistent riders in the field with overall results of either fifth or sixth in the first four rounds.

Eli Tomac is finally finding his rhythm and advanced two positions in this week’s rankings from seventh to fifth. He earned his second moto win, but came up one position shy of the overall. Both of his wins have come in Moto 2.

450 Power Rankings (Last Week)

Dylan Ferrandis [3 overall, 2 moto wins] (1) Ken Roczen [1 overall, 3 moto wins] (2) Aaron Plessinger (3) Chase Sexton (4) Eli Tomac [2 moto win] (7) Justin Barcia (5) Adam Cianciarulo [1 moto win] (6) Christian Craig (10) Cooper Webb (9) Marvin Musquin (8) Joey Savatgy (11) Justin Bogle (13) Max Anstie (12) Coty Schock (16) Fredrik Noren (15) Zach Osborne (14) Brandon Hartranft (17) Chris Canning (21) Tyler Medaglia (22) Ryan Surratt (19)

In the 250 class, Jett Lawrence holds onto the top spot with a sweep of the overall podium through four rounds. He showed he was not quite perfect last week in Moto 2, however, when he got a bad start and fell in traffic. His sixth-place in that race is his worst moto finish of the season so far.

But Lawrence showed a valuable trait by avoiding the temptation to override and do more damage. He took what the bike would give him.

No ammo to fight 🧨 Jett making the most of the cards dealt 🃏 #ProMotocross pic.twitter.com/EdqSmQylAT — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) July 6, 2021

Justin Cooper struggled in Moto 1 last week to finish fourth, but he made up for it in the second race with his second moto win of the season. Along with Lawrence, he has a perfect sweep of the overall podium.

Hunter Lawrence rebounded from a bad week at High Point where he finished eight overall. He hovered around the podium at RedBud with a 3-4 and finished fourth overall.

Returning from injuries sustained in Moto 2 at Thunder Valley, Jeremy Martin landed fourth on this week’s Power Ranking. He battled through the pain of broken fingers, shoulder and wrist injuries to finish fifth in the first race and got back on the podium in Moto 2.

Garrett Marchbanks was making a slow, steady climb in the overall results until last week. He finished between fifth and seventh in overall results in the first three races, but a 10th at High Point may have shaken his confidence. He was 11th overall at RedBud with a 14-10, but maintains his fifth spot on the chart due to his early momentum.

250 Power Rankings (Last Week)