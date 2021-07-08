Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With three straight victories and four in the last five races, Max Verstappen is a heavy favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the F1 British GP on July 18 on the Silverstone Circuit. This week, Verstappen is listed with minus odds of -140. Ahead of the Styrian GP in Austria, he was given odds of +100 – or even money – but after dominating both races at the Red Bull Ring, the only way to have a profitable wager is to get someone to take the opposite bet and fade the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen now has a career high five wins on the season and leads Lewis Hamilton in the driver’s championship by 32 points.

Last year Silverstone hosted two races as F1 accommodated travel restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first race, Hamilton beat Verstappen by a margin of 5.9 seconds. In the second race Verstappen beat Hamilton by 11.3 seconds.

Hamilton is the next favorite with odds of +165, which is slightly lower than the +170 he had for the Styrian GP.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Hamilton is $1.65. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas is ranked third this week with +1200 odds. He finished 11th in the first race at Silverstone last year and took the final podium spot in the second race. Bottas is winless in 2021. But with five podiums, including both Red Bull Ring races, he has remained in the hunt.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez is the fourth ranked driver this week with a +1400. Perez is the only driver other than Hamilton or Verstappen to win a race in 2021. His victory in the Azerbaijan GP came after Verstappen cut a tire in the closing laps and Hamilton missed his braking zone and went off course on the final restart.

Lando Norris rounds out the top five with odds of +4000. Norris earned his third podium of the year last week in the Austrian GP and has a current streak of five top-fives. If Norris can earn a second straight podium, that is worth +360.

No other driver has been given better than 80/1 odds of winning.

