The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will race Saturday at the Wick 388 for Round 5 of the 2021 schedule and NBC Sports will have all the action from Southwick, Massachusetts.

Last year, the Wick fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and this will be the first visit there since 2019. That year, two riders who have since graduated to the 450 class dominated in 250s with Adam Cianciarulo finishing 1-2 for the overall win and the current points leader Dylan Ferrandis finishing 3-1 for second overall.

Ferrandis is looking to extend his points lead and with three overall wins in the books in the first four rounds, he is well poised to do so.

In the 450 class, Marvin Musquin (1-2) was victorious over Zach Osborne (3-1) and Eli Tomac (2-3) the last time Pro Motocross visited Southwick.

The Wick is characterized by deep, sandy conditions and twisty turns that make this one of the more challenging courses on the circuit.

Southwick 🏄‍♂️ Track Map

A lap around the @TwistedTea Southwick National Track 🔥 @MXvsATV #ProMotocross

Watch NOW 🎥: https://t.co/s7ckZf3OBz — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) July 8, 2021

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 5 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Southwick National:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second motos from Round 5 will be shown Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN on same-day delay. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of Moto 1s for 250 and 450 at 1 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 5 at the Wick:

— Qualifying: 11 a.m. ET

— Moto 1 (250/450): 1 p.m. ET

— Moto 2 (250/450): 3 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Will Christien and Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporters during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway

Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley

Round 3: Dylan Ferrandis retakes the lead with High Point win

Round 4: With third win, Dylan Ferrandis stretches lead over Ken Roczen

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 179 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 165 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 143 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 132 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 129 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 121 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 116 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 104 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 102 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 90

250 class