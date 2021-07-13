Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Dylan Ferrandis earned his first 450 win in the opening round at Fox Raceway it was a little surprising, but with a worst overall finish of second in five rounds, he easily retains the top spot in the Motocross Power Rankings after the Southwick Nationals. Meanwhile, we have a new leader in 250s with Justin Cooper narrowly edging Jett Lawrence.

In Moto 1 last week, it appeared Ferrandis solved his issues leaving the gate. He grabbed the hole shot and easily rode away from the field. His second moto was much more adventurous as he had to ride from outside the top five to finish third with a smoking bike. He still secured the overall win.

Ken Roczen holds onto second position in the Power Rankings this week with his second-place finish in the overall. He struggled in Moto 1 with a fourth and outpaced Ferrandis by one position in Moto 2 to score a 4-2.

With his third consecutive Moto 2 win, Eli Tomac moves two positions up the board. Tomac displaced Aaron Plessinger, who finished third in Moto 1 and had a mechanical DNF in Moto 2, as well as Chase Sexton, who finished last week seventh overall with a 7-8.

The Motocross Power Rankings looks back 45 days to reward recent momentum. This week the season opener at Fox Raceway falls out of the formula.

There is a new rider among the top 10 this week. With consistent finishes of 11-10 in the two Southwick motos Musquin moves up one position at the expense of Joey Savatgy.

450 Power Rankings (Last Week)

Dylan Ferrandis [4 overall, 3 moto wins] (1) Ken Roczen [1 overall, 3 moto wins] (2) Eli Tomac [3 moto win] (5) Aaron Plessinger (3) Chase Sexton (4) Justin Barcia (6) Adam Cianciarulo [1 moto win] (7) Cooper Webb (9) Christian Craig (8) Joey Savatgy (11) Marvin Musquin (10) Justin Bogle (12) Brandon Hartranft (17) Max Anstie (13) Fredrik Noren (15) Coty Schock (14) Chris Canning (18) Cade Clason (22) Ryan Surratt (20) Justin Rodbell (25)

Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence have been riding one another hard during the past month and a half. Part of the reason for Jett’s top position in the Power Rankings was how much stronger he was in the season opener at Fox Raceway with his overall win and a 2-1 in the motos. With that race aging out of the formula, Cooper ekes out a narrow advantage over Jett.

Jett maintains his second position in the Power Rankings after scoring a 9-3 at Southwick to give him the seventh position overall.

The two leaders have been the class of the 250 field and had a large enough lead over Hunter Lawrence to strand that rider in third even after his perfect sweep of the top spot in both motos and overall last week.

Colt Nichols jumped up two positions this week with consistent finishes at Southwick. His fifth-place overall came with a 4-5 in the two motos.

Likewise, Jalek Swoll was able to advance two positions. In part, the reason was a solid top-10 finish at Southwick, but equally important is the fact that his 11th-place overall finish at Fox has aged out.

250 Power Rankings (Last Week)