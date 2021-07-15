The NTT IndyCar Series will return to the video game market in 2023, launching a Motorsport Games title that will be available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

It’ll mark the first IndyCar-branded video game in nearly 20 years and will be accompanied by new IndyCar eSports competitions that could begin later this year. During its hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic last year, IndyCar held an iRacing Challenge series with its drivers.

“Our partnership with Motorsport Games will bring the fierce competition of the NTT IndyCar Series to a global gaming audience hungry for quality motorsports content,” Mark Miles, president and CEO, Penske Entertainment Corp., said in a statement. “Like the talent and depth of our field, IndyCar’s universe continues to expand and grow rapidly. Motorsport Games is an industry leader with a track record of innovation, and we know our fans will have 2023 and the debut of this new NTT IndyCar Series video game circled on their calendars.”

The IndyCar video game will feature its roster of stars, who have produced an unpredictable 2021 season of eight winners in 10 races.

“I am super excited our fans will be able to bring the NTT IndyCar Series into their homes with this new video game franchise,” Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward said in a release. “This is such a great opportunity for fans to connect to our series even more, from watching us on the weekends to playing as us on their favorite tracks whenever they want.”

Motorsport Games, which falls under the Motorsport Network umbrella, also is a developer of video games involving NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and British Touring Car Championship and also has eSports alliances with Le Mans, Formula E, Rallycross and NASCAR.

“Motorsport Games and INDYCAR are thrilled to provide fans with a long-overdue dedicated gaming experience,” Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games, said in a release. “After decades of world-class racing, we cannot think of a more deserving league for a video game franchise. INDYCAR shares our commitment to bringing authentic experiences to motor racing enthusiasts. Fans can anticipate the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to meet the same level of excellence and immersive gameplay they expect from Motorsport Games.”