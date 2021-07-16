Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will race Saturday at Spring Creek MX Park for Round 6 of the 2021 schedule and NBC Sports will have all the action from Millville, Minnesota.

Dylan Ferrandis hopes to continue a dominant performance that has him high atop our Motocross Power Rankings as he rides for his fifth overall win of the season. Last year, he won in the 250 class on this track over Jeremy Martin and his brother Alex Martin.

Adam Cianciarulo took the 450 class after sweeping both motos while Blake Baggett finished 2-2 for second overall.

The points’ battle in the 250 class should continue to be closely contested. Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper both finished in the top five in this race last September. The winner of last week’s 250 race at Southwick, Hunter Lawrence finished seventh at Spring Creek.

Could we go 6️⃣ for 6️⃣⁉️

Watch the full Pro Motocross Spring Creek Preview on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube Channel 🎥 https://t.co/BDABQvcXhL — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) July 15, 2021

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Spring Creek National:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second motos from Round 6 will be shown Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN on same-day delay. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of Moto 1s for 250 and 450 at 1 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 6 at Spring Creek:

— Qualifying: 10:30 a.m. ET

— Moto 1 (250/450): 1 p.m. ET

— Moto 2 (250/450): 3 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Will Christien and Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporters during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway

Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley

Round 3: Dylan Ferrandis retakes the lead with High Point win

Round 4: With third win, Dylan Ferrandis stretches lead over Ken Roczen

Round 5: In 450s, Dylan Ferrandis gets his fourth win; Hunter Lawrence earns his first in 250s

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 224 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 205 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 167 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 163 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 161 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 159 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 147 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 133 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 124 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 115

250 class