IMSA points, results Lime Rock: The No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor took the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory Saturday in the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park, where the two-hour, 40-minute race was shortened by lightning.

Just past halfway with 72 minutes remaining, Garcia had a 9-second lead over the No. 4 C8.R Corvette of teammate Nick Tandy when lightning halted the race, which wasn’t restarted.

“It is what it is,” Garcia said. “We had a ton of fans out here today, and safety comes first. This time we were lucky in that we were leading when the red flag came. For sure, you need to be up there in that position to benefit from the conditions.”

Tandy and Tommy Milner finished second in the No. 4.

It was the fourth GTLM victory this season for the No. 3 of Garcia and Taylor, who opened 2021 by winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona. It’s the sixth victory at Lime Rock for Corvette Racing’s No. 3 but the first of 26 career IMSA victories for Garica at the storied road course (the only active track where the Spaniard had yet to win).

It was the 30th career victory and second at Lime Rock for Jordan, who now has 22 overall wins.

In the GTD category, Roman De Angelis and Ross Gunn won from the pole position in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3. It’s the team’s second career win and the first at Lime Rock for De Angelis and Gunn.

POINTS

In the GTLM division, Garcia and Taylor hold a 191-point lead in the standings over Tandy and Milner.

De Angelis and Gunn are first in the GTD class, leading by 28 oints over the BMW team of Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley.