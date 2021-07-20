Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule was unveiled Tuesday afternoon and will feature 17 races across 15 cities with crowds returning to full capacity.

The season will open Jan. 8 at Angel Stadium as the Anaheim, California, location returns as its traditional season opener. Anaheim also will host Round 4 (Jan. 29) and Round 6 (Feb. 12).

All 17 races will be on Saturday night after the 2021 slate featured several midweek races with venues hosting multiple-stop “residencies” (including Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is off this year’s schedule).

Anaheim will be the only city playing host to multiple races next year.

After falling off last year’s schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, are back in ’22.

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, again will play host to the season finale on May 7.

Two-time 450 champion Cooper Webb will return to defend his title against Ken Roczen (who still is seeking his first), 2020 champion Eli Tomac (who is leaving Kawasaki), 2018 champion Jason Anderson, Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton.

In the 250 division, champions Justin Cooper (West) and Colt Nichols (East) return along with Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda, who became the first Japanese rider to win last year.

Supercross events will return to holding FanFest for all rounds except Minneapolis and Detroit. The exhibit features the team rigs, demonstration rides and photo ops for crowds.