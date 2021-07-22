The third Driven2SaveLives BC39 will feature defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and NTT IndyCar Series veteran Conor Daly on the Indy dirt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The track announced Thursday that the popular drivers will be racing in the Aug. 18-19 event at The Dirt Track

Chase Elliott, 25, has been dabbling in dirt racing the past year prior to Indy. He will make his BC39 debut in the No. 9 of Paul May Motorsports. The three-time Most Popular Driver in NASCAR is fifth in the Cup Series points standings this season with two victories.

He has two USAC National Midget starts, finishing 14th and 18th in February at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. Elliott also made his Chili Bowl debut this year.

Daly, who is driving full time in IndyCar for the second consecutive season, will be making his third start in the USAC National Midget Championship event named for the late Bryan Clauson (and was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic). He will drive the No. 47D entry of Diaedge Racing on the quarter-mile track inside Turn 3 at IMS.

The BC39, which will increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives, will come after both Daly and Elliott have raced on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The NASCAR-IndyCar tripleheader will occur Aug. 13-15 with the Pennzoil 150 Xfinity Series race and Big Machine Spiked Coolers IndyCar event on Aug. 14, followed Aug. 15 by the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, marking the debut of the NASCAR Cup Series on the road course after a 27-year run on the IMS oval with the Brickyard 400.