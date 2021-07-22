Helio Castroneves will join Meyer Shank Racing full time next season in the NTT IndyCar Series as the team announced Thursdsay it also will be replacing Jack Harvey.

Castroneves, who won the 105th Indy 500 to become the fourth four-time winner of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, will drive the No. 06 Dallara-Honda.

“I am thrilled to get the chance to go for a fifth Indianapolis 500 win, and so excited to fight for the IndyCar championship again with a full season of races next year with Meyer Shank Racing,” said Castroneves in a release. “Mike (Shank) and Jim (Meyer) have developed some incredible sponsorships with AutoNation and SiriusXM, and having that support is critical.

The Drive for 5 is ON! We're excited to welcome @h3lio back for a full-season in 2022 as he goes for a 5th Indy 500 win. The No. 60 Indy Car will have a new driver in 2022 but we look forward to finishing the season off strong with @jack_harvey42 #DriveForFive // #DrivePink pic.twitter.com/7SPLxtRjtz — Meyer Shank Racing (@MeyerShankRac) July 22, 2021

“I have been missing racing in IndyCar full time so much! So I cannot wait to get a head start on next year with some strong races to finish this season.”

Meyer Shank Racing also announced the No. 60 Honda will remain full time but without Harvey as the driver of the second car. Harvey has a season-best fourth at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and is 14th in the points standings. The team said a new driver will be announced at a later date.

Harvey, 28, tweeted a statement that thanked team owners Jim Meyer and MIke Shank and said there “are many opportunities on the road ahead, and I’m eager to share my long-term plans soon.”

Change is inevitable and I’m so thankful for my time @MeyerShankRac. Can’t wait to tell you all about my plans for the future. In the mean time, let’s finish this season strong!#GoJackGo // @AutoNation // @SIRIUSXM // @HondaRacing_HPD // @CometicGasket // @INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/IwkTgHgWRh — Jack Harvey (@jack_harvey42) July 22, 2021

Castroneves’ most recent full-time IndyCar season was in 2017 with Team Penske. He continued to start the Indy 500 from 2018-20 while running the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Penske.

Last year, Castroneves, 46, moved to a part-time IndyCar schedule with Meyer Shank Racing. His lone start in 2021 has been the Brickyard victory. He will return to the No. 06 next month in the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on the streets of downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Since a gradual entry into IndyCar in 2017, Meyer Shank Racing has made 42 starts (41 with Harvey) and recorded two podiums, two-front row starts and 12 top-10 finishes.

“There are so many people around us that have given us the opportunity to expand to two full-season entries for next year,” said Shank. “My partner Jim Meyer and I have done this in a way that makes sense for us. I am very excited to have Helio onboard for the 2022 season and I think there will be a lot of excitement around our second driver when we make that announcement as well.”