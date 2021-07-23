Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship heads into the back half of their season, they take on Washougal MX Park for Round 7 of the 2021 schedule and NBC Sports will have all the action from Washougal, Washington this Saturday, July 24.

Round 7 will see an end to Adam Cianciarulo’s championship hopes as he prepares for surgery to fix his ulnar nerve. Last week he crashed in Moto 1 at Spring Creek and did not mount his Kawasaki for Race 2.

“I lose what feels like most of the strength in my right hand gradually as I’m riding,” Cianciarulo said on Instagram. “I’ve tried to be smart and do my best—but at this point the only logical decision is to get it fixed. It’s a relatively simple procedure, but it will put me out for the rest of this season. This has been difficult, mentally and physically.”

Washougal was not run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the last time the series was there Dylan Ferrandis swept both Motos and scored the overall win in the 250 class. Current points’ leader Justin Cooper finished third overall.

In the 450 class, Eli Tomac was perfect with an overall win after sweeping the motos. Ken Roczen (2-3) in second and Marvin Musquin (5-2) rounded out the podium.

See you next summer, AC 🙏🏼 Best of luck 💪 #ProMotocross pic.twitter.com/v5eidfbqaz — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) July 22, 2021

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Washougal Nationals:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second motos from Round 7 will be shown Sunday, August 8 at 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on delay. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of Moto 1 and 2 for 250s and 450s beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 7 at Washougal:

— Qualifying: 12 p.m. ET

— Moto 1 (250/450): 4 p.m. ET

— Moto 2 (250/450): 6 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporter during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway

Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley

Round 3: Dylan Ferrandis retakes the lead with High Point win

Round 4: With third win, Dylan Ferrandis stretches lead over Ken Roczen

Round 5: In 450s, Dylan Ferrandis gets his fourth win; Hunter Lawrence earns his first in 250s

Round 6: Justin Barcia gives GasGas first 450 MX win

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 262 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 230 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GasGas – 207 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 205 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 193 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 191 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 156 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 148 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 147 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 141

250 class