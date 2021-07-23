Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite last week’s Lap 1 accident that left him outside the points, Max Verstappen is once more a heavy favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the F1 Hungarian GP on August 1 at the Hungaroring. Contact with eventual winner Lewis Hamilton ended a three-race winning streak from the pole for Verstappen. This week, Verstappen is listed with minus odds of -115, which means for the second consecutive week, the only way to have a profitable wager is to get someone to take the opposite bet and fade the Red Bull driver.

Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty for the contact at Silverstone last week, but still won the race by nearly four seconds over Charles Leclerc after taking the lead from the Ferrari driver for the first time just three laps from the end. This week Hamilton’s odds are +140, which is slightly lower than the +165 he faced last week.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Hamilton is $1.40. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Hamilton won the last three Hungarian GPs and six of the last nine races in Budapest.

Verstappen finished second to Hamilton in the last two races at the Hungaroring.

With a slim lead of eight points in the Driver’s Championship, Verstappen is also listed as the favorite with a -200 to Hamilton’s +150. Their respective teammates, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are listed at +9000.

Bottas is ranked third for the Hungarian GP with odds of +1400. Bottas has not yet won in 2021, but has stood on the podium six times in 10 races including the last three. Last year, Bottas placed third in Hungary.

Verstappen’s teammate Perez ranks fourth with a +1500. Perez is the only driver other than Verstappen or Hamilton to win a race in 2021. He inherited the lead of the Azerbaijan GP after Verstappen cut a tire in the closing laps. He also stood on the podium the following week in the French GP with a third-place finish.

Leclerc rounds out the top five with odds of +2200. His second-place finish in the British GP is by far his best performance of 2021, but Leclerc has already won two poles, at Monte Carlo and Baku, and finished fourth three times in nine starts. If Leclerc can finish on the podium for a second time this week, that will be worth +120.

Lando Norris finished fourth last week in England. If he improves by one position, his odds to finish in the top three at Hungary are set at +250 with outright odds to win of +4000.

