BUDAPEST, Hungary — Frenchman Esteban Ocon broke through for his first Formula One victory Sunday, and runner-up Sebastian Vettel was disqualified to cap a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix.

Capitalizing on another first-lap crash for title rival Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the F1 points lead, which increased by three points when he was elevated to second by Vettel’s DQ.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. moved up to third ahead of Ocon’s Alpine teammate, Fernando Alonso.

More than four hours after the race, F1 announced that Vettel’s runner-up finish was disqualified because of a fuel violation.

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has been disqualified from the #HungarianGP, losing his second place Stewards were unable to take the required amount of fuel for sampling following the race pic.twitter.com/Cbts8m9R0f — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021

Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out early in the race by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire.

It was only the 24-year-old Ocon’s second podium, following a second-place finish at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain last year.

The crash in the rain was caused by Bottas, who retired as a result.

Absolute chaos at Turn 1 of the Hungarian Grand Prix 😱#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MZycUtllCa — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021

The race restarted in absurd fashion with only Hamilton on the grid after starting on pole position, while others were changing their tires because the track had dried. Hamilton had to do the same a lap later and came out in last place, a couple of spots behind Verstappen.

But a clever second tire change by Mercedes for hard tires on Lap 20 outwitted Red Bull, and Hamilton moved ahead of Verstappen after he came in for new tires.

Now it was Verstappen’s turn to feel frustration as he was stuck in 11th while Hamilton was already up to fifth by Lap 35 of 70.

With 30 laps to go, the top four was Ocon-Vettel-Sainz Jr.-Hamilton.

To give Hamilton a shot at victory, Mercedes made a third tire change with a little more than 20 laps remaining.

But he had to get ahead of the 40-year-old Alonso first, a driver with 32 wins, 97 podiums and among the most talented of his generation.

Alonso held off the first attack on Lap 55 and blocked him two more times on Lap 57 with stellar defending on the inside.

Alonso’s nous was enough to repel two more attacks as Hamilton was blocked again on the outside, and they nearly collided.

When Hamilton finally got past him there were only five laps left and Sainz Jr just ahead. He overtook him but by then the front two were too far ahead.

Hamilton was treated afterward for dizziness, which he later said could be related to his COVID-19 bout last year. His bid for a 100th win resumes on Aug. 29 at the Belgian GP in Spa.

UPDATE: @LewisHamilton is currently seeing the team doctor, suffering from fatigue and mild dizziness. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 1, 2021

Bottas will start that race with a five-place grid penalty for causing the accident, which he apologized for in a postrace tweet.