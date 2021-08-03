Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Start times, TV schedule: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return this weekend at Road America with 35 cars entered across its five divisions.

After a GT race weekend at Lime Rock Park, the top prototype divisions will return to the track for the first time in a month with DPi, LMP2 and LMP3 in action on the circuit’s longest track (4.048 miles). The next race with all five divisions will be the Motul Petit Le Mans season finale on Nov. 13.

In DPi, Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Acura leads the championship standings with drivers Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor, who are 81 points ahead of the No. 55 Mazda Motorsports duo of Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis.

In LMP2, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA drivers Ben Keating and Mikkel Jensen havea 35-point lead on No. 11 WIN Autosport’s Steven Thomas and Tristan Nunez. Gar Robinson (No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320) leads by 96 points over Colin Braun and Jon Bennett (No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier) in LMP3. Ross Gunn and Roman De Angelis (No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3) rank first in GTD by 28 points over Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley (No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3).

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America start times, schedule, TV info

When: Sunday, 2:40 p.m. ET

Race distance: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 86 degrees with a 23% chance of rain at the green flag.

Entry list: Click here to see the field for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America

RACE BROADCAST IMSA ROAD AMERICA

TV: 8 p.m. ET (delay), NBCSN.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage: Live flag to flag beginning at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Race streaming: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

IMSA.com live qualifying stream: Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET.

IMSA Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (Sirius 216, XM 202, Internet 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA ROAD AMERICA

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin:

Thursday, Aug. 5

2-2:30 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

4:35-5:15 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

5:30-6 p.m.:Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

Friday, Aug. 6

9-9:30 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

9:45-10:45 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

11-11:20 a.m.:Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

12:20-12:50 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

1:15-1:55 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

2:10-3:10 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

3:25-4:10 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1

4:30-5 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

5:15-5:30 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying 1

5:35-5:50 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying 2

6:10-7:10 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, Aug. 7

9-9:35 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

9:55-11:10 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2

12:35-1:20 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

1:40-2:30 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

2:50-4:20 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

5:35-7:35 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120

Sunday, Aug. 8

10-10:20 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warmup

10:45-11:30 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

11:50 a.m.-12:40 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

2:40-5:20 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Weekend race