The excitement of an inaugural event brings out a lot of star power and occasionally, as is the case with Andretti Autosports’ Ryan Hunter-Reay and the NFL Tennessee Titans Ryan Tannehill, it connects two friends.

And it may – just may – be enough to get Hunter-Reay to don a Titans jersey prior to Saturday’s Music City Grand Prix, (5:30 PM ET, NBCSN).

The problem is Florida native Hunter-Reay is a diehard Miami Dolphins fan. That was not much of an issue when he and Tannehill first met about five years ago. Tannehill was the Dolphin’s first round pick in 2012 and their starting quarterback for most of his tenure there. When Tannehill was traded to the Titans in 2019, things got a little more complicated.

“Safe to say I’m still a Dolphins fan, but really pulling for the Titans,” Hunter-Reay told the media in a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “We’ve become a bit of a Titans household now.”

Part of the reason for Hunter-Reay’s enthusiasm for the new team undoubtedly belongs to the fact that Tannehill is a 2019 pro bowler, the comeback Player of the Year that season and a member of the 2020 AFC south champions.

“Really I’m trying to convert him, because at heart he’s a Dolphins fan,” Tannehill said when he joined into the Zoom. “It’s like pulling teeth getting him to wear a Titans jersey, so doing everything I can to convert him over to a Titans fan.”

After being traded to Tennessee, Tannehill watched the team go 2-4 in their first six games. Taking over the quarterback duties in Week 7 of 2019, he led the team to the AFC Championship that year before losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s exciting,” Tannehill said. “I love going to a race. My entire family loves going to races. I really love the street races, as well. To have a street race here on the streets of Nashville, downtown, around Nissan Stadium. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Fast action, competitive, and just a lot of fun.”

And if that is enough to get Hunter-Reay to don some Titans gear, he’s prepared.

“I do have a Titans jersey thanks to the Music City GP organizers,” said Hunter-Reay. “They sent me one. We followed the Titans closely last year. Ryan and the team did a great job. Thought they were really going to make a run for it. They got really close. Hope they can do it this year.”

Hunter-Reay may also hope that a little of Tannehill’s magic rubs off on him.

Currently winless in his last 42 starts, Hunter-Reay’s plans for 2022 are uncertain. Should he wind up with another organization next year, he has the example of Tannehill to show just how rejuvenating moving to a new team can be.

As for Tannehill, who’s first preseason game will be against the Atlanta Falcons on August 13, he just gets to enjoy the race.