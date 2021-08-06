Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Founded in July, the Ryan Dungey Foundation didn’t take long for to announce their first fundraiser, a ride day and meet-and-greet named Opportunity Awaits. The event will will take place September 18 at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif. one week after the conclusion of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season.

The non-profit organization was created by nine-time Supercross and Motocross champion Dungey and counts St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals, a world renowned pediatric treatment and research facility focused on catastrophic diseases in children, as one of their beneficiaries.

“The motocross community, and two wheels in general, provided me with the life I enjoy today,” Dungey said in a release. “Without the support of those who believed in my abilities I could have never achieved the success I had in my career.

“It’s important for me to invest back into the industry that gave me so much, with the hope that we can get more kids on two wheels. Opportunity Awaits will provide an avenue to do just that, as we encourage any and everyone, especially kids who have never swung a leg over a bike, to come out and experience the joy of riding in a safe, controlled environment.”

Participating with Opportunity Awaits are some of the top brands in the sport, including Fox Racing, KTM North America, Inc., STACYC Stability Cycle and Strider Bikes.

STACYC and Strider are geared toward new riders, providing a stabilized riding experience that allows the youngest riders to get their bearings on the track. KTM will come to the event with entry level motorcycles designed to provide the next step in experience.

Experienced riders and adults with their own motorcycles will have access to Fox Raceway’s main motocross track, so the ride day will allow for participation regardless of one’s talent level.

Regardless of age or ability, each attendee will have the opportunity to engage with Dungey and ride alongside the champion.

“Opportunity Awaits is the culmination of a shared passion amongst each and every one of us in the motocross and greater two-wheeled community,” said Dungey. “It serves as a unique way to celebrate the way riding makes us feel, while also providing an environment that allows us to share that passion with those who have yet to discover it. Hopefully it can help foster a new generation of riders and ensure our industry can continue to grow for years to come.”