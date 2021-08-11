Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Extreme E Series will have even more star power in 2022 after the announcement that McLaren Racing and Tanner Foust will join the lineup for their sophomore season.

Foust has already made a name for himself on the extreme edge of auto sports, including as the four-time and current Rallycross champion with four X Games gold medals to his credit. He also has two Formula Drift championships under his belt.

From 2007 through 2019 he either medaled or won a championship in seven of 13 seasons, including two years when he doubled down and earned two. Foust was the 2010 Rallycross and X Games champion. In 2007, he won the X Games and was the Formula Drift champion. He is the most recent 2019 Rallycross champion.

“We are thrilled that Tanner has joined the McLaren Racing family of drivers,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in a release. “He is a top-class, off-road competitor with a wealth of experience and a winning record. Alongside his driving prowess he’s a fantastic personality, who will help us connect with new fans around the world and bring the purpose and important messages of Extreme E to the fore.”

In addition to his off-road and rally success, Foust has raced sports cars, participated in the Pike Peak Hill Climb and raced in the challenging conditions of the famous Baja Rally. Foust was part of the USA team in the Race of Champions three times from 2008 through 2010.

Foust also competes in ice racing and has a degree in molecular biology.

“To be able to race for McLaren is every driver’s dream and the opportunity to compete for the team in this innovative and imaginative racing series makes it even more special,” Foust said. “The concept is unique and the challenge compelling. It will enable me to draw on all my experience and skills, while being part of a positive cause addressing key issues for our planet and society.”

McLaren Racing joins a long list of marquee teams and owners in the Extreme E Series, that includes Jenson Button, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Andretti Autosport and Chip Ganassi Racing.

McLaren Racing will name Tanner’s teammate at a later time and when that happens, she will become the first female driver in the organization’s history.

With two rounds in the books and after being forced to cancel both events in South America because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Extreme E Series will get back in action in Greenland on August 28 for the Arctic Xprix.

Each Extreme E race not only highlights racing competition, but brings focus to an environmental issue that has been accelerated by global warning. For the Arctic Xprix, the climate crisis includes glacial retreat and ice melt leading to sea level rise with three times the warming rate of the rest of the planet.