Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Indianapolis GP start times: The NTT IndyCar Series will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the second time this season but with an even larger field.

There are 28 cars entered (up one from last week at Nashville) in Saturday’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, making it the largest field for a race outside the Indy 500 since Kentucky Speedway had 29 cars Oct. 2, 2011 (the 2011 season finale two weeks later at Las Vegas Motor Speedway drew 34 cars but was canceled).

RC Enerson will make his fifth career start in Saturday’s race, driving the No. 75 Dallara-Chevrolet that he failed to qualify for the 105th Indy 500. Christian Lundgaard, who drives in the Formula 2 Series and is under contract to the Alpine F1 team, will be making his IndyCar debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the No. 45 Dallara-Honda.

With five races remaining in the 2021 season, Alex Palou leads the championship standings by 42 points over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon — the seventh-closest margin since 2008 (during that span, the average points lead with five races left was 43.9).

In the May 12 race at the IMS road course, Rinus VeeKay broke through for his first IndyCar victory.

Here are the details and IndyCar IMS GP start times for this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (all times are ET):

IndyCar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course start times

TV: 12:30 p.m. Saturday on NBCSN and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. Kevin Lee and Marty Snider are the pit reporters.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 12:55 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 1 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (207.3 miles) on a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

PRACTICE: Friday, 3 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, 8:45 a.m. warmup (Peacock Premium).

QUALIFYING: Friday, 7 p.m. (Peacock Premium, NBCSN)

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Five sets primary, four sets alternate (Note: A sixth set of primary tires is available to any car fielding a rookie driver.)

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 28 cars entered in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway GP.

IndyCar weekend schedule for the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville

FRIDAY

3 p.m.: IMS Grand Prix practice (Peacock Premium)

7 p.m.: IMS Grand Prix qualifying (Peaccock Premium)

SATURDAY

8:45 a.m.: IMS Grand Prix warmup (Peacock Premium)

1 p.m.: IMS Grand Prix (NBCSN)

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM:

ROUND 1: Alex Palou breaks through with first victory in season opener

ROUND 2: Colton Herta puts on a sublime showing in St. Pete

ROUND 3: Scott Dixon maintains Texas dominance

ROUND 4: Pato O’Ward scores first IndyCar victory

ROUND 5: Rinus VeeKay dazzles to break through for first IndyCar triumph

ROUND 6: Helio Castroneves becomes fourth four-time Indy 500 winner

ROUND 7: Marcus Ericsson scores first IndyCar victory

ROUND 8: Pato O’Ward wins, takes points lead

ROUND 9: Alex Palou takes advantage of Josef Newgarden’s misfortune

ROUND 10: Josef Newgarden ends run of disappointments

ROUND 11: Marcus Ericsson flies from last to first in Nashville

JIMMIE INDYCAR WATCH, RACE 1: A 19th at Barber Motorsports Park

JIMMIE INDYCAR WATCH, RACE 2: Tough day for the No. 48

JIMMIE INDYCAR WATCH, RACE 3: Making progress in a 24th-place finish

JIMMIE INDYCAR WATCH, RACE 4-5: Challenging weekend in Detroit

JIMMIE INDYCAR WATCH, RACE 6: One mistake at Road America

JIMMIE INDYCAR WATCH, RACE 7: A fun day at Mid-Ohio

JIMMIE INDYCAR WATCH, RACE 8: A bump but still having a blast at Nashville

“He’s going to get there”: An inside look at Johnson’s rookie season in IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson takes a break from IndyCar but not from racing one of his daughters

Ryan Hunter-Reay credits aeroscreen with saving life

Five Things To Watch during the 2021 IndyCar season