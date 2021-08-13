Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After two weekends off, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship surges back into action as they take on Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, NY this Saturday, August 14 for Round 8 of the 2021 season.

All eyes will be on Dylan Ferrandis to see if he can maintain momentum as he looks to keep a perfect streak of overall podiums finishes alive and pad his 47-point lead over Ken Roczen.

Meanwhile Roczen needs to stop a slide that saw him finish outside the top five in back-to-back races while Eli Tomac earned second-place results and now has Roczen in sight.

Unadilla was one of several races that dropped off the schedule last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the last time the 450 riders challenged this track in 2019, Roczen had a perfect weekend with a sweep of both motos and the overall.

It won’t be easy to outride Ferrandis though. He finished second in Moto 1 and won the second race in the 250 class that year.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Unadilla Nationals:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second 450 moto from Round 8 will be shown live Saturday, August 14 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of the first moto for the 250 and 450 class beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 8 at Unadilla:

— Qualifying: 9 a.m. ET

— Moto 1 (250/450): 12 p.m. ET

— Moto 2 (250/450): 2 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporter during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway

Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley

Round 3: Dylan Ferrandis retakes the lead with High Point win

Round 4: With third win, Dylan Ferrandis stretches lead over Ken Roczen

Round 5: In 450s, Dylan Ferrandis gets his fourth win; Hunter Lawrence earns his first in 250s

Round 6: Justin Barcia gives GasGas first 450 MX win

Round 7: Chase Sexton gets first 2021 win; Jeremy Martin doubles down in 250s

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 303 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 256 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 249 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GasGas – 239 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 238 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 217 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 182 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 177 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 177 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 147

250 class