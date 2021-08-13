After two weekends off, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship surges back into action as they take on Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, NY this Saturday, August 14 for Round 8 of the 2021 season.
All eyes will be on Dylan Ferrandis to see if he can maintain momentum as he looks to keep a perfect streak of overall podiums finishes alive and pad his 47-point lead over Ken Roczen.
Meanwhile Roczen needs to stop a slide that saw him finish outside the top five in back-to-back races while Eli Tomac earned second-place results and now has Roczen in sight.
Unadilla was one of several races that dropped off the schedule last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the last time the 450 riders challenged this track in 2019, Roczen had a perfect weekend with a sweep of both motos and the overall.
It won’t be easy to outride Ferrandis though. He finished second in Moto 1 and won the second race in the 250 class that year.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Unadilla Nationals:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second 450 moto from Round 8 will be shown live Saturday, August 14 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of the first moto for the 250 and 450 class beginning at 12 p.m. ET.
All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).
Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 8 at Unadilla:
— Qualifying: 9 a.m. ET
— Moto 1 (250/450): 12 p.m. ET
— Moto 2 (250/450): 2 p.m. ET
Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporter during the 2021 season.
SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:
Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway
Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley
Round 3: Dylan Ferrandis retakes the lead with High Point win
Round 4: With third win, Dylan Ferrandis stretches lead over Ken Roczen
Round 5: In 450s, Dylan Ferrandis gets his fourth win; Hunter Lawrence earns his first in 250s
Round 6: Justin Barcia gives GasGas first 450 MX win
Round 7: Chase Sexton gets first 2021 win; Jeremy Martin doubles down in 250s
POINTS STANDINGS:
450 class
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 303
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 256
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 249
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GasGas – 239
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 238
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 217
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 182
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 177
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 177
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 147
250 class
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 281
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 273
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 237
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 220
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 205
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 178
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 172
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GasGas – 154
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna – 148
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha – 141