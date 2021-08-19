The NTT IndyCar Series will return to Iowa Speedway in the 2022 season with a doubleheader weekend that will be the first of a multiyear deal with the 0.875-mile oval.

The Newton, Iowa, track will play host to IndyCar races July 23-24 with title sponsorship from the Hy-Vee grocery chain after a one-year hiatus from the series. Iowa Speedway has played host to 15 IndyCar races from 2007-20.

“We’re extremely pleased to return Iowa Speedway to the NTT IndyCar Series calendar,” Roger Penske, founder and chair of the Penske Corporation and owner of the NTT IndyCar Series, said in a release. “Over the years, Iowa has proven to be a fitting showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel series. A key oval and a hallmark on our schedule, we deeply missed seeing our fans in Iowa this year and look forward to what’s ahead.”

The Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 will take place July 23, and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 will be July 24. The sponsor is planning a “festival atmosphere” for the race weekend, according to a release.

“With our strong connection to local communities and involvement in the state, we plan to host an event that will receive national attention and make Newton an annual destination for racing fans,” Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, said in a release. “The weekend will be filled with multiple attractions and events that celebrate everything that is great about Iowa and NTT IndyCar Series racing.”

The Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee became a primary sponsor on Graham Rahal’s No. 15 Dallara-Honda last July at Iowa and since has sponsored several races in Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 45.

The Indianapolis Star reported that the Hy-Vee CEO confirmed at a news conference Thursday that the company will sponsor an RLL car full time next season.

“The state of Iowa made a commitment to the sport of racing when the Iowa Speedway was built, and today’s exciting announcement of Hy-Vee’s partnership with the NTT IndyCar Series reaffirms that,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said in a release. “Iowa is well suited to be an INDYCAR destination for racing fans nationwide, and I encourage Iowa businesses and organizations to support the success of this event in whatever way they can.

Said Penske: “The state is rich with racing history and has a strong appreciation for IndyCar and its terrific drivers and teams. The fantastic addition of Hy-Vee and their commitment to our sport underscores the added value. Thanks to Hy-Vee and the State of Iowa for welcoming the return of IndyCar racing to Iowa Speedway.”

The move will add another oval for next year after the circuit dropped to only four race across three ovals this season at Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. IndyCar’s final oval race of 2021 will take place Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

IndyCar will announce the rest of the 2022 schedule at a later date.