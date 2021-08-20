Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Gateway start times: The NTT IndyCar Series will wrap up its oval season Saturday night with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

There are 24 cars entered, including Tony Kanaan and Ed Carpenter making their final starts of 2021. Conor Daly will shift from the No. 20 of Ed Carpenter Racing to the No. 59 of Carlin.

Rookie Romain Grosjean will be racing on an oval for the first time in his life as he weighs whether to move full time for the 2022 season. With his second runner-up finish (both on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course), the Dale Coyne Racing driver moved seven points behind Scott McLaughlin in the Rookie of the Year standings.

At 260 laps, this will be the longest IndyCar race on the 1.25-mile oval, which previously topped out at 248 laps.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for Saturday (all times are ET):

Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway in Madison, Ill.

TV: 8 p.m. Saturday on NBCSN and streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. Kevin Lee and Kelli Stavast are the pit reporters.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 8:40 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 8:45 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (325 miles) on a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois, near St. Louis.

PRACTICE: Saturday, 1:15-2:45 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 5 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 17% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 24 cars entered at World Wide Technology Raceway

IndyCar weekend schedule for the Bommarito 500 at Gateway

(All times ET)

FRIDAY

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

1:30-2 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

2:15-3:25 p.m.: Vintage Indy Cars

4-4:30 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

4:45-5:30 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

5:45-7:10 p.m.: Vintage Indy Cars

6:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 1 (75 laps).

8:35 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps, 200 miles)

SATURDAY

11:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m.: Vintage Indy Cars

12:30-12:50 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 warmup

1:15-2:45 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

3:05-3:25 p.m.: Indy Lights warmup

3:45 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race (55 laps or 45 minutes)

5 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock Premium)

6:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 2 (75 laps)

8 p.m.: Bommarito 500 (NBCSN)

