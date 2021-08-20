Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After separate incidents last week in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Unadilla Nationals, Pierce Brown and Alex Martin join the list of recently injured riders who will not make the gate in Budds Creek on Saturday, August 21. After his dramatic accident, Aaron Plessinger will return.

Sitting 13th in the 250 points’ standings, Pierce Brown sustained a concussion and fractured his collarbone at Unadilla. He joins Michael Mosiman and 450 rider Justin Barcia as the entire Troy Lee Designs GasGas team is forced to sit out the weekend.

Mosiman and Barcia each had practice crashes during the week between Washougal and Unadilla and did not ride last week.

“Little update for you guys,” Brown said on Instagram. “Had a crash last weekend at Unadilla that cost me a fractured collarbone and a concussion. Bummed but it’s the way things go sometimes. My main goal now is to get back to 100%.”

Meanwhile, what seemed like a simple accident for Martin in Moto 2 at Unadilla reinjured a wrist that was originally damaged at the beginning of the Supercross season. Martin returned in time for Motocross, crashed at Fox Raceway in the opener and sat out until he was able to ride on his home track of Spring Creek.

Mechanical issues in that race relegated him to 25th overall in a race won by his brother, Jeremy Martin, who was also returning from injury.

“Whelp, it’s been that kind of year,” Alex said. “Had a small crash at Unadilla in the second moto last weekend and reinjured the wrist I hurt in Supercross. I’ve been working very hard to come back from numerous (injuries) this year, but the reality is I’ve missed a lot of seat time and have been more focused on rehab and physical therapy this summer than actual training and riding.

“It’s a tough decision as I want to be at the races doing what I love and representing my sponsors, but at this point I’ve decided to be done racing for the summer and let all of my injuries heal properly.”

Martin finished 18th overall at Washougal and was 22nd at Unadilla.

Remarkably, 450 rider Plessinger will remount his Yamaha at Budds Creek after looping out hard at Unadilla and having his bike land on top of him.

Plessinger made the announcement on Instagram with hashtags memorializing his idol, Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

Plessinger sits sixth in the points, 22 markers behind Barcia.

After a hard crash at Washougal that injured his shoulder, Colt Nichols hoped to return after missing only one week.

That was not to be, however, and he took to Instagram to update his followers.

“I gave riding another shot this week but my shoulder just simply is not where it needs to be yet for Budds Creek,” Nichols said. “As soon as the strength is back to be competitive I’ll be back out there, hopefully sooner than later.”