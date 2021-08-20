Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a dominant run by Ken Roczen in the Unadilla Nationals, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship heads down the Eastern Seaboard to Mechanicsville, Md. Saturday, August 21 for Round 9 of the 2021 season with the Budds Creek Nationals.

By sweeping both motos in New York last week, Roczen infused renewed energy to his championship campaign and served notice to points’ leader Dylan Ferrandis that he is not ready to relinquish the title.

But third-place Eli Tomac hopes he can do this week what Roczen did last week. Roczen’s Unadilla 1-1 was preceded by an equally dominant run the last time the series visited that track in 2019. Budds Creek was also canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the last time the Pro Motocross riders were there in 2019, it was Tomac’s turn to sweep the weekend.

Roczen finished fourth overall with a 2-7.

The 250 class points’ leader Justin Cooper finished third on this track in 2019 with a 6-2, while Ferrandis was consistent with a 4-4 and fourth overall.

Meanwhile, Jett Lawrence hopes to capitalize on his momentum after cutting Cooper’s lead in half in Unadilla.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 9 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Budds Creek Nationals:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second 250 moto from Round 9 will be shown tape delayed, August 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the second 450 moto on August 22 at 3 p.m. on NBC. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of the first moto for the 250 and 450 class beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 9 at Budds Creek:

— Qualifying: 10 a.m. ET

— Moto 1 (250/450): 1 p.m. ET

— Moto 2 (250/450): 3 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporter during the 2021 season.

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 345 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 306 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 283 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 270 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GasGas – 239 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 217 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 213 Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha – 211 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 209 Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM – 160

250 class