Josef Newgarden boosts IndyCar title hopes with win at WWT Raceway

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On a night that saw over a third of the field eliminated by wrecks and mechanical failures – including two NTT IndyCar Series title contenders – Josef Newgarden took his second win of the season in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

With the victory, Newgarden cut his deficit in the championship by more than half. Entering Saturday 55 points behind Alex Palou, he’s now just 22 points back of new points leader Pato O’Ward.

“It’s big,” Newgarden told NBCSN after his third career victory at WWT’s 1.25-mile short oval. “Any win is important for the year. I wish we had a couple more up to this point and were in a different position, but we’ve always got to fight with where we’re at and what we’ve got in our hands.

“I just always have faith that we can win a race.”

With his win at @WWTRaceway, @JosefNewgarden moves to within 22 points of the championship lead. A third win at Gateway, a third championship for the @Team_Penske driver? pic.twitter.com/a3HoQaao1h — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 22, 2021

O’Ward finished second after being unable to track down Newgarden in the closing stages. Will Power converted his pole position into a third-place result. Rookie Scott McLaughlin finished fourth, giving Team Penske three drivers inside the top four. Sebastien Bourdais came home fifth.

As IndyCar’s title race took another twist, Newgarden and O’Ward capitalized on the troubles of Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Alex Palou and Scott Dixon.

Palou and Dixon entered Saturday first and third in the points standings. But on Lap 65, Rinus VeeKay made contact from behind with Palou. That sent Palou into Dixon, and all three went into the wall.

Rinus Veekay gets into Scott Dixon AND Alex Palou, and the @IndyCar championship race just got NUTTY!#INDYCAR x NBCSN pic.twitter.com/38DuLSzWZ6 — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 22, 2021

Palou and VeeKay were eliminated from the race, and as a result, Palou slipped to second in the standings at 10 points behind O’Ward.

Following initial repairs on pit road, Dixon went to the garage for an extended period before returning later on. He eventually bowed out with around 70 laps to go and finished 19th, 160 laps off the pace. He fell behind Newgarden to fourth in the standings at 43 points behind O’Ward.

After a solid run and having a few breaks go his way, O’Ward felt he got the most out of his car and race considering that passing was at a premium.

“It’s really tough to pass here,” O’Ward told NBCSN. “The only way to get by someone is, maybe if I had way newer tires than Josef. But we had the same amount of tire life. We had the same amount of fuel. It’s just tough to pass around here, as we saw last year.”

The Palou-Dixon-VeeKay incident capped a disjointed first quarter of the race that had several wrecks. But things finally settled into a rhythm afterwards, and Newgarden retained the lead up to and after his first green flag stop at Lap 134.

But just a few laps later, Herta dispatched Rossi for second place and then set his sights on Newgarden. On Lap 139, Newgarden attempted to block Herta into Turn 1, but Herta still took the lead away on the inside.

From there, Herta maintained a gap of roughly one second over Newgarden until he pitted from the lead at Lap 185. But during the stop, the half shaft on his No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda broke, ending his bid for victory.

"We're done." He was the race leader, and now Colton Herta is OUT! Take a look at what happened during his pit stop. #INDYCAR x NBCSN pic.twitter.com/tdfOVLlN59 — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) August 22, 2021

Newgarden and O’Ward had clean stops from first and second place on Lap 198. Two laps later, Rossi got high up the track and crashed in the Turn 2 wall to bring out the caution.

The race resumed with 50 laps to go in the 260-lap distance. Newgarden withstood the restart, and while O’Ward remained in striking distance throughout the final run, he was unable to mount a challenge in the end.