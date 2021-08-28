Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ken Roczen came to life in the last two rounds with a worst moto finish of second, but time is running out as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship heads to Crawfordsville, Ind., Saturday, August 28 for Round 10 of the 2021 season at Ironman Raceway. Three rounds remain and Dylan Ferrandis currently holds a 39-point lead over Roczen.

In order to catch Ferrandis, Roczen will need to average a points’ gain of more than six in each of the remaining six motos, which is no easy feat against a rider who has swept the overall podium through nine rounds of 2021.

Last year, Eli Tomac took the overall victory at Ironman with a 2-1 while Marvin Musquin won Moto 1 and finished second overall. Both riders enter the weekend top-five in points and hope to make up some ground of their own.

In the 250 class, a red hot Jeremy Martin scored the 2020 overall win with a 2-1.

Now the 450 leader, Ferrandis finished second with a 1-3.

The 2021 battle for the 250 red plate is razor thin with three points separating Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence entering Round 10 at Ironman. The championship will continue to be hotly contested. Cooper (8-2) and Lawrence (4-5) both earned top-five overall finishes on this track last year.

Track Map 🦾 Ironman

A lap around the @GuaranteedRate Ironman National track 🦖 @MXvsATV pic.twitter.com/SOF5lienua — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) August 26, 2021

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Ironman Nationals:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second 250 moto from Round 10 will be shown live, August 28 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of the first moto for the 250 and 450 class beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 10 at Ironman Raceway:

— Qualifying: 10 a.m. ET

— Moto 1 (250/450): 1 p.m. ET

— Moto 2 (250/450): 3 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts alongside analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston. Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporter during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway

Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley

Round 3: Dylan Ferrandis retakes the lead with High Point win

Round 4: With third win, Dylan Ferrandis stretches lead over Ken Roczen

Round 5: In 450s, Dylan Ferrandis gets his fourth win; Hunter Lawrence earns his first in 250s

Round 6: Justin Barcia gives GasGas first 450 MX win

Round 7: Chase Sexton gets first 2021 win; Jeremy Martin doubles down in 250s

Round 8: Ken Roczen stays alive in the points with Unadilla sweep; Jett Lawrence takes second 250 win

Round 9: Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen score same points as time winds down on 2021

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 392 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 353 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 321 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 308 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 240 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 240 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GasGas – 239 Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha – 224 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 217 Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM – 189

250 class