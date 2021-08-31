Dylan Ferrandis kept his perfect record of overall podiums alive with last week’s second-place finish at Ironman Raceway and remains atop the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Power Rankings.

In addition to his perfect overall record, Ferrandis failed to finish in the top three in only two individual motos this year. He was fifth in Moto 2 at Spring Creek and again in the next moto at Washougal. Since then, he has finished first or second in five of six motos.

Ferrandis left Crawfordsville, Ind. with a 50-point margin over Ken Roczen in the championship standings. If he leaves next week’s race at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif., with that same advantage, he will clinch the 450 title with one round remaining.

“All I can say is it’s better late than never,” Tomac declared last week after winning his first moto and taking his first overall victory of the season. His overall win came with a 2-1, giving him four moto podiums in the last six races.

Eli Tomac finally put ✌️ motos together for his first overall win in 2021 🏆 #ProMotocross pic.twitter.com/nauvGLFRwK — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) August 30, 2021

The Motocross Power Rankings looks back at a 45-day period in order to reward riders for recent momentum. Roczen’s crash and DNF at Spring Creek is just now aging out of the formula, which allowed him to rise from fifth to third. He has five podium finishes in his last six motos.

Chase Sexton slips down the rankings one position this week after finishing off the podium in three consecutive motos. The competition is stiff for the top three, but Sexton left Ironman with his fifth consecutive top-five in overall finishes.

Last week, Marvin Musquin could not ride because of COVID-19 protocols. He has five top-five moto finishes in his last six attempts that includes a 4-4 at Unadilla that gave him the third finish overall.

As a privateer, Kyle Chisholm does not get an opportunity to ride very often, but he finally got enough seat time to debut on the list 11th with an 11th overall at Budds Creek and a 10th-place finish at Ironman.

450 Power Rankings (Last Week)

Dylan Ferrandis [5 overall, 6 moto wins] (1) Eli Tomac [2 overall, 4 moto wins] (2) Ken Roczen [2 overall, 7 moto wins] (5) Chase Sexton [1 overall, 1 moto win] (3) Marvin Musquin (4) Cooper Webb (6) Joey Savatgy (7) Max Anstie (8) Coty Schock (14) Justin Bogle (12) Kyle Chisholm (NA) Brandon Hartranft (11) Ryan Surratt (17) Jeremy Hand (20) Chris Canning (13) Jacob Runkles (16) Justin Rodbell (15) Ben Lamay (18) Tyler Stepek (21) Jace Kessler (25)

In 250s, injury finally caught up to Jeremy Martin.

He was the hottest rider on the circuit entering Ironman and was chasing down Jett Lawrence in Moto 1 when he crashed and finished 37th. Martin’s wrist was fractured entering the race and the fall completed the break, so he has retired for the season and was removed from the top spot.

With a perfect showing at Ironman, Lawrence took the red plate from Justin Cooper and jumped to the top spot in the Motocross Power Rankings. With two overall wins and a second in the last three rounds, he is now the hottest rider in the 250 class.

Cooper ranks second this week on the strength of a perfect record of top-five overall finishes in the first 10 rounds. He seems to be losing just a little momentum, however, with four results of fourth in his last six motos.

Michael Mosiman was removed from the list when he sustained an injury. Last week, he climbed onto the podium in Moto 1 and finished sixth in the second race. He reemerges in third.

RJ Hampshire is ranked fourth this week, but his position among the top five is tenuous. He finished second in Moto 2 last week at Ironman, but that is his only podium in the last four motos.

Hunter Lawrence rounds out the top five. He has one podium finish in his last 10 motos, but five results of sixth or better that has allowed him to earn consistent, top-10 overall finishes.

250 Power Rankings (Last Week)

Jett Lawrence [2 overall, 4 moto wins] (3) Justin Cooper [1 overall, 5 moto wins] (2) Michael Mosiman (NA) RJ Hampshire [1 overall] (5) Hunter Lawrence [1 overall, 2 moto wins] (4) Ty Masterpool (14) Austin Forkner (7) Dilan Schwartz (8) Jo Shimoda (10) Carson Mumford (9) Max Vohland (6) Jarrett Frye (13) Preston Kilroy (12) Levi Kitchen (11) Joshua Varize (17) Jalek Swoll [1 overall, 1 moto win] (15) Kaeden Amerine (NA) Devin Simonson (NA) Christopher Prebula (26) Brandon Scharer (20)