Last week, Max Verstappen was credited with his sixth win of the season and awarded half points after circling around Spa Francorchamps behind the pace car for a couple of laps, and is once again the favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the F1 Dutch GP on September 5 at Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Formula 1 has not visited Zandvoort since 1985 when Niki Lauda scored his 25th and final F1 victory in the the most recent Dutch GP. F1’s return was scheduled for last year, but this race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verstappen is now three points behind Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers Championship as Formula 1 heads into the second half of their season. A native of Hasselt, Belgium, Verstappen did not get an opportunity to race in front of his countrymen last week because of steady, persistent rain at Spa, but he should have plenty of fans in the neighboring country.

With odds of +110, Verstappen is barely above even money to win this week.

Verstappen is narrowly favored over Hamilton, who shows +125 odds this week. Hamilton enters the weekend with four wins in 2021. The most recent of these came in his native England at Silverstone. Contact with Hamilton on the opening lap of the British GP sent Verstappen off course and into retaining barriers. The crash forced him to retire without earning points while Hamilton overcame a 10-second penalty for the avoidable contact and won.

This week, Verstappen expects the Dutch fans to be vocal in their criticism of Hamilton.

Hamilton is listed at +125 to with the Dutch GP.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas is ranked third with a line of +1600. Bottas is fourth in the driver standings, but only five points separate him from McLaren Racing’s Lando Norris.

If the betting odds are an indication, Bottas is expected to easily outpace Norris, who faces a line of +3300 that ranks him fifth in the 20-driver field.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez is ranked fourth this week with odds of +1800. Perez is one of just two drivers other than Hamilton or Verstappen to win in the first 12 rounds of the F1 season. His victory came at Azerbaijan after Verstappen crashed out of the lead.

The other 2021 winner, Esteban Ocon, faces incredibly long odds of +30000.

