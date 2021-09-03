Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dylan Ferrandis enters Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif., for Round 11 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with a 50-point lead over Ken Roczen, the maximum number of points a rider can earn in a round.

If he leaves with that same advantage, he will clinch the title with one round remaining since he would have the benefit of a tiebreaker if needed in the season finale at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

In the last two rounds, neither Roczen nor third-place Eli Tomac have been able to make up any points on Ferrandis since he matched both riders with first- and second-place moto finishes each time.

Last year, Roczen was not part of the series, but teammate Chase Sexton took the overall victory at Fox with a 3-1. Tomac finished second with a 1-4.

In the 250 class, Jett Lawrence scored the overall win with a 1-2. He hopes to keep his momentum alive after snatching the red plate from Justin Cooper last week at Ironman Raceway.

Cooper finished 12th overall in this race last year after finishing the first moto third. He failed to earn any points in the second race. But the points’ gap between the two 250 contenders is manageable at 11 points.

Track Preview 🦊 Fox Raceway II

with Christian Craig 🗣 #ProMotocross pic.twitter.com/Wl99fMo5ju — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) September 3, 2021

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Fox Nationals:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second 250 and 450 moto from Round 11 will be shown with a two-hour delay, September 4 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of the first moto for the 250 and 450 class beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 11 at Fox Raceway:

— Qualifying: 1 p.m. ET

— Moto 1 (250/450): 4 p.m. ET

— Moto 2 (250/450): 6 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts. Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporter during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway

Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley

Round 3: Dylan Ferrandis retakes the lead with High Point win

Round 4: With third win, Dylan Ferrandis stretches lead over Ken Roczen

Round 5: In 450s, Dylan Ferrandis gets his fourth win; Hunter Lawrence earns his first in 250s

Round 6: Justin Barcia gives GasGas first 450 MX win

Round 7: Chase Sexton gets first 2021 win; Jeremy Martin doubles down in 250s

Round 8: Ken Roczen stays alive in the points with Unadilla sweep; Jett Lawrence takes second 250 win

Round 9: Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen score same points as time winds down on 2021

Round 10: Eli Tomac wins first of the season, Dylan Ferrandis has championship in sight

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 439 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 389 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 368 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 342 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 278 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 240 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GasGas – 239 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 232 Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha – 224 Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM – 216

250 class