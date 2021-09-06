Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Start times, TV schedule: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will bring a tight DPi championship battle to Laguna Seca this weekend for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship.

In the premier class, the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura of Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor have a 41-point lead (less than the difference between first and third) over the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac of Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani.

Nasr and Derani have won the past two races at Watkins Glen International and Road America.

With DPi, LMP2, GTLM and GTD racing at Laguna Seca, here are the championship standings outlooks for the other divisions:

In GTLM, No. 3 Corvette drivers Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor have built a 214-point lead over No. 4 C8.R teammates Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy. The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Cooper MacNeil and Matt Campbell is nine points out of second place.

In LMP2, Ben Keating and Mikkel Jensen (No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07) are 58 points ahead of Steven Thomas and Tristan Nunez (No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA).

In GTD, Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley of the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 are 18 points up on Roman De Angelis and Ross Gunn of the No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca (all times are ET):

IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca start times, schedule, TV info

When: Sunday, 4:10 p.m. ET

Race distance: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 66 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

Entry list: Click here to see the 26-car field over four divisions for the IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca

RACE BROADCAST IMSA LAGUNA SECA

TV: 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage: Live flag to flag beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Dave Burns is the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish and pit reporters Brian Till and Hannah Newhouse.

Race streaming: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

IMSA.com live qualifying stream: Saturday, Sept. 11, 4 p.m. ET.

IMSA Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 4 p.m. (Sirius 216, XM 202, Internet 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA LAGUNA SECA

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca in Monterey, California (all times ET):

Friday, Sept. 10

12:50-1:20 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

1:35-2:15 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

4:30-5 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

5:15-5:55 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

6:10-7:10 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

7:30-8:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship practice

Saturday, Sept. 11

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship practice

1:20-1:55 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying (two races)

2:10-2:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

3-3:45 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Race 1

4:05-5:10 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship qualifying

5:30-6:20 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Race 1

7:40-9:40 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge race

Sunday, Sept. 12

12:25-1:10 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Race 2

1:35-2:25 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Race 2

4:10-6:50 p.m.: IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca