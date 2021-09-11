Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar starting lineup Portland: Alex Palou scored the first NTT IndyCar pole position of his career Saturday, qualifying first at Portland International Raceway with a lap of 58.7701 seconds.

Hondas swept the top three positions with Palou, Alexander Rossi and Scott Dixon.

Felix Rosenqvist (fourth) was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet. Arrow McLaren SP teammate and points leader Pato O’Ward qualified seventh for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Palou, who trails O’Ward by nine points after gaining a point for the pole, has either led or been in second in the points standings since winning the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park.

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND: All the details for watching Sunday’s race

REDS OR BLACKS? Tire designations for the start of the race

Josef Newgarden, who is 20 points behind O’Ward in third, qualified a disappointing 18th as all four Team Penske drivers failed to advance from the first round.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Sunday’s IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland at the the 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway road course (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses):

ROW 1

1. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 58.7701 seconds (120.306 mph)

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 58.8573 (120.128)

ROW 2

3. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 58.8673 (120.107)

4. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 58.9505 (119.938)

ROW 3

5. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 59.0067 (119.824)

6. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 59.2796 (119.272)

ROW 4

7. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 58.9732 (119.892)

8. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 59.0247 (119.787)

ROW 5

9. (45) Oliver Askew, Honda, 59.0837 (119.668)

10. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 59.0901 (119.655)

ROW 6

11. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 59.2346 (119.363)

12. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 59.2419 (119.348)

ROW 7

13. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 59.2537 (119.324)

14. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 59.0032 (119.831)

ROW 8

15. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 59.3563 (119.118)

16. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 59.0974 (119.640)

ROW 9

17. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 59.4190 (118.992)

18. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 59.1371 (119.559)

ROW 10

19. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 59.5008 (118.829)

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 59.1463 (119.541)

ROW 11

21. (51) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 59.6344 (118.562)

22. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 59.1885 (119.456)

ROW 12

23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 59.7120 (118.408)

24. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 59.1953 (119.442)

ROW 13

25. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, No Time (No Speed)

26. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 59.6591 (118.513)

ROW 14

27. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 59.7438 (118.345)