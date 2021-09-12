Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IMSA points, results Laguna Seca: Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Acura ARX-05 of Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor won for the third time this season Sunday in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

With the victory from the pole at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Albuquerque and Taylor extended their points lead to 100 points over the No. 31 Action Express Whelen Engineering Cadillac of Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr, who finished third Sunday.

Albuquerque handed over the wheel with 90 minutes left in the two-hour, 40-minute race, and Taylor built a lead as large as 20 seconds while also avoiding a crash between two LMP2 cars on the last lap.

RESULTS: Click here for the finishing order at Laguna Seca l Results by class

The No. 10 Acura won by 14.875 seconds over the No. 01 Cadillac of Kevin Magnussen and Renger van der Zande. The No. 55 Mazda finished third.

It was the third victory at Laguna Seca for Wayne Taylor Racing and the third consecutive at the track for Acura.

“Everybody before the weekend was saying, ‘the Jaws music is playing, they’re under pressure now,’ ” said Ricky Taylor. “We felt like we were in control. We’ve had strong cars and the team’s been executing well, but things haven’t quite been going our way. But we’re the only ones that knew it. Today, I was really proud of the team. They responded to the Jaws music and the pressure by executing perfectly. The car was dominant.

“This is one of those wins that we have to remember and strive for in the future.”

Said Albuquerque: “What a dream weekend. I love this weekend. Pole position and the win. There is nothing else we can ask for.”

OTHER CLASS WINNERS:

LMP2: Ben Keating and Mikkel Jensen extended their LMP2 points lead by winning in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07. It was the team’s third class victory this season and fifth at Laguna Seca.

GTLM: Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy scored their first full-points victory of the season in the No. 4 C8.R Corvette. The duo had won the Motul 100 qualifying race for the Rolex 24 and the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic exhibition in Detroit.

GTD: With its second consecutive victory and series-high third this season, the Pfaff Motorsports No. 9 Plaid Porsche 911 GT3R of Laurens Vanthoor and Zach Robichon moved to second in the standings, 27 points out of the lead. It’s the team’s fifth career triumph and first at Laguna Seca.

POINTS

With two rounds remaining in the 2021 season, the points leaders in each division are:

DPi: Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor

LMP2: Ben Keating and Mikkel Jensen

GTLM: Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor

GTD: Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley

Click here for the unofficial standings after Laguna Seca

STATS PACKAGE FOR THE HYUNDAI MONTEREY SPORTS CAR CHAMPIONSHIP AT WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Best sector times

Race distance and speed average

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

ROUND 1: Points and results from the Rolex 24 at Daytona

ROUND 2: Points and results from the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

ROUND 3: Points and results from Mid-Ohio

ROUND 4: Points and results from Detroit

ROUND 5: Points and results from the Sahlen’s Six Hours at The Glen

ROUND 6: Points and results from Watkins Glen WeatherTech 240

ROUND 7: Points and results from Lime Rock Park

ROUND 8: Points and results from IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will head to the streets of Long Beach for a 90-minute race on Sept. 25 (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold).