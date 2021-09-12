Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Portland results and points standings: Alex Palou moved back into the championship lead with his series-leading third victory of the season Sunday.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won by 1.2895 seconds over Alexander Rossi to take a 25-point lead over Pato O’Ward (who finished 14th) with two races remaining this season.

Scott Dixon finished third and is 49 points behind his Ganassi teammate in pursuit of his seventh title.

Josef Newgarden, who started 18th and finished fifth Sunday, remained third in the standings.

The two-time IndyCar champion is 34 points behind Palou, who also has victories this season at Barber Motorsports Park and Road America.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Grand Prix of Portland:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 110-lap race at the Portland Internatonal Raceway road course. Click here for the lap leader chart.

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (1) Alex Palou, Honda, 110, Running

2. (2) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 110, Running

3. (3) Scott Dixon, Honda, 110, Running

4. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 110, Running

5. (18) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 110, Running

6. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 110, Running

7. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 110, Running

8. (6) Colton Herta, Honda, 110, Running

9. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 110, Running

10. (5) Graham Rahal, Honda, 110, Running

11. (8) Ed Jones, Honda, 110, Running

12. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 110, Running

13. (14) Will Power, Chevrolet, 110, Running

14. (7) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 110, Running

15. (27) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 110, Running

16. (16) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 110, Running

17. (25) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 110, Running

18. (12) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 110, Running

19. (11) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 110, Running

20. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 110, Running

21. (23) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 109, Running

22. (21) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 95, Running

23. (17) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 91, Running

24. (9) Oliver Askew, Honda, 89, Contact

25. (19) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 77, Mechanical

26. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 50, Mechanical

27. (13) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 102.011 mph; Time of race: 2:07:04; Margin of victory: 1.2895 seconds; Cautions: 4 for 20 laps; Lead changes: 12 among 8 drivers; Lap leaders: O’Ward 1-28; Rahal 29-34; Jones 35-36; Harvey 37-39; Dixon 40-42; Palou 43; Rahal 44-73; Harvey 74-75; Palou 76-78; Dixon 79; McLaughlin 80-84; Ericsson 85; Palou 86-110.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Through 14 races, here are the full points standings for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in the standings: Palou 477, O’Ward 452, Newgarden 443, Dixon 428, Ericsson 402, Herta 348, Rahal 342, Power 332, Pagenaud 329, Rossi 299.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sunday, Sept. 19 (3 p.m. ET, NBC) at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the 15th of 16 rounds and final road course in the 2021 season (click here for the full broadcast schedule this year).