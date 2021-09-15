Dylan Ferrandis and Jett Lawrence ended the 2021 season just as strong as they were for its entirety and remained atop the Motocross Power Rankings after Round 12 at Hangtown.

Saying Ferrandis was the dominant force in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 division is an understatement. Claiming victory in the final race of the season gave him a .500 rating in terms of overall wins and he was perfect in regard to overall podium finishes. It was not the first time someone has earned a perfect record of podiums – in fact, it has happened eight times previously – but to do so as a rookie is remarkable.

Eli Tomac failed in his bid to sweep the final three rounds of the MX season and end his tenure on a Kawasaki in style. With his second-place finish at Hangtown in the finale, he certainly gave them a great parting gift. That was his 10th consecutive top-four overall finish and one wonders what might have happened if he had not struggled to finish ninth in the season opener at Fox Raceway or 10th the next week at Thunder Valley.

Ken Roczen failed to finish Moto 2 last week after an early accident. He counted himself lucky to have not broken his foot in the incident, however. That is the glass-half-full kind of attitude that made him fun to watch in his return to the outdoor series. And he put it best in his Instagram post: If not for zero points earned at Millville and Hangtown, he would have easily clinched second in both the standings and Power Rankings.

It took a while to get started, but Cooper Webb came on strong in the closing races with three consecutive podium finishes. Those were his only top-threes for 2021, but it gives him momentum to defend his Supercross championship.

Max Anstie was another rider who waited till the end of the season to record his best results. He failed to crack the top 10 through eight rounds and then swept that mark in the final four. His Power Ranking was also aided by a pair of fifth-place moto finishes in the last two rounds.

450 Power Rankings (Last Week)

Dylan Ferrandis [6 overall, 8 moto wins] (1) Eli Tomac [2 overall, 6 moto wins] (2) Ken Roczen [2 overall, 7 moto wins] (3) Cooper Webb (4) Max Anstie (5) Joey Savatgy (7) Coty Schock (6) Brandon Hartranft (9) Justin Bogle (11) Kyle Chisholm (10) Robbie Wageman (NA) Ryan Surratt (13) Justin Rodbell (12) Kevin Moranz (17) Jeremy Hand (14) Chris Canning (16) Bryson Gardner (NA) Jacob Runkles (19) Tyler Stepek (18) Jake Mohnike (NA)

Jett Lawrence added a little more drama to the season finale than he intended. Falling at least three times in the two races at Hangtown, he finished fifth overall and recorded his second-worst result of the year. He had enough momentum to win the title and keep Justin Cooper at bay in the Motocross Power Rankings.

Cooper has been waiting all season to record a perfect weekend. He won Moto 1 three times, but could not manage to win the second race – until last week at Hangtown. Knowing he needed all the points he could possibly get, he swept the weekend with a 1-1, but Lawrence narrowly edged him for the top spot by six points.

Michael Mosiman sits third in the rankings, but he lost a little ground in terms of points in the finale with a 10th-place in the overall after finishing 11-8 in the motos. Still, this is a rider who missed three rounds to injury and his accomplishment should not be underrated.

RJ Hampshire was slowed, but not stopped, by minor injuries along the way to his fourth-place in the rankings. With three modest results from Budds Creek through Fox Raceway, he might easily have fallen down the order. The 250 ranks were thinned by injury, however, and he charged to an overall podium in the finale to clinch his top-five spot.

Hunter Lawrence had a consistent season that saw him sweep the top 10 in all 12 rounds. When he was at his best, he won at The Wick and finished on the podium in Thunder Valley. He ended the season with a sixth at Hangtown that included a podium finish in Moto 2.

250 Power Rankings (Last Week)

Jett Lawrence [4 overall, 8 moto wins] (1) Justin Cooper [1 overall, 5 moto wins] (2) Michael Mosiman (3) RJ Hampshire [1 overall] (4) Hunter Lawrence [1 overall, 2 moto wins] (5) Jo Shimoda (6) Austin Forkner (8) Dilan Schwartz (9) Max Vohland (12) Ty Masterpool (7) Jarrett Frye (10) Joshua Varize (13) Carson Mumford (11) Levi Kitchen (15) Preston Kilroy (14) Austin Black (NA) Brayden Lessler (NA) Christopher Prebula (17) Brandon Scharer (18) Kaeden Amerine (19)