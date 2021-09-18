Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar starting lineup Laguna Seca: Colton Herta scored his third NTT IndyCar Series pole position this season, turning a 1-minute, 10.7994-second lap Saturday around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi (1:10.9951) qualified second on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course, followed by Will Power (1:11.1317).

Points leader Alex Palou (1:11.33.17) was fourth, ahead of championship contenders Pato O’Ward (sixth), Marcus Ericsson (seventh), Scott Dixon (eighth) and Josef Newgarden (17th after pacing Friday’s opening practice session).

It’s the sixth seventh career pole for Herta, who has excelled when starting first previously in 2021. He led 97 of 100 laps in winning the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and he led a race-high 39 laps in the Music City Grand Prix before a late crash on the street course in Nashville, Tennessee.

INDYCAR AT LAGUNA SECA: Details for watching Sunday’s race

Herta also dominated in winning the most recent IndyCar race at Laguna Seca, leading 83 of 90 laps from the pole position in 2019 (last year’s race was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Sunday’s IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca road course (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses):

ROW 1

1. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:10.7994 (113.798 mph)

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:10.9951 (113.484)

ROW 2

3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:11.1317 (113.266)

4. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:11.3317 (112.948)

ROW 3

5. (45) Oliver Askew, Honda, 01:11.8937 (112.065)

6. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:24.2715 (95.605)

ROW 4

7. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:11.2581 (113.065)

8. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:11.2768 (113.035)

ROW 5

9. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:11.3067 (112.988)

10. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 01:11.3088 (112.985)

ROW 6

11. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:11.4567 (112.751)

12. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:12.5932 (110.986)

ROW 7

13. (51) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:11.5303 (112.635)

14. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:11.4692 (112.731)

ROW 8

15. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:11.5446 (112.612)

16. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:11.5767 (112.562)

ROW 9

17. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:11.5503 (112.603)

18. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:11.5921 (112.538)

ROW 10

19. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:11.6721 (112.412)

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:11.6689 (112.417)

ROW 11

21. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 01:11.9776 (111.935)

22. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:11.8071 (112.201)

ROW 12

23. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:12.1443 (111.676)

24. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:12.2843 (111.460)

ROW 13

25. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 01:12.2865 (111.456)

26. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:12.3558 (111.350)

ROW 14

27. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 01:12.6055 (110.967)