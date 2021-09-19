Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NTT IndyCar Series released its 2022 schedule Sunday with a record 14 of its 17 races to be broadcast live on NBC, including its earliest season opener in 19 years.

IndyCar will begin the 2022 season Feb. 27, 2022 on the streets of St. Petersburg. It’s the first February start since the Championship Auto Racing Teams circuit started its 2003 season Feb. 23 in St. Pete.

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will kick off six consecutive races on NBC to open the 2022 season, including the 106th Indy 500 on May 29. The May 21-22 qualifying weekend at the Brickyard also will be on NBC.

The June 5 race at Belle Isle in Detroit will be shown on USA Network, which also will broadcast the Aug. 20 race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The July 17 street race in Toronto will become the first IndyCar race shown exclusively on the Peacock streaming platform.

All the other races will be shown on NBC. Peacock also will stream all 17 races on the schedule.

“We’re incredibly excited about our 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule, highlighted by the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 and a record 14 IndyCar races on the NBC broadcast network that will bring added exposure to the series,” Mike Perman, vice president of programming for NBC Sports, said in a statement. “With more races than ever on NBC, plus comprehensive live coverage of every minute of the 2022 season on Peacock with practices, qualifying and race simulstreams, we look forward to continuing to grow the sport and super-serve INDYCAR fans across the country.”

“This schedule continues to build on the growth and momentum the NTT IndyCar Series has achieved, especially in 2021,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said in a statement. “Our terrific partnership with NBC Sports has led to a fantastic opportunity to place an unparalleled 14 events on broadcast television while completing the rest of the schedule with USA Network and Peacock.

“Our drivers and teams will give the fans a strong, earlier start with six consecutive races on NBC, building even more anticipation for the crown jewel of the Indianapolis 500 in May. Our summer schedule also is full of action, with no extended breaks in the calendar, leading into the crowning of a champion on the West Coast with our last two races also on NBC.”

Other notable elements in 2022:

–The season will conclude with eight races in nine weeks (six on NBC).

–Texas Motor Speedway will move to March for the first time, the second consecutive year the 1.5-mile track will be ahead of the Indy 500.

–After being postponed this season to the Sept. 26 season finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will return with an April 10 race on NBC, its first network TV broadcast in 15 years.

Long Beach is one of two races remaining in the 2021 season. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will play host to the Grand Prix of Monterey at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Here is the 2022 schedule (start times will be unveiled at a later date):

Date Race/Track Network/Platform Sun, Feb. 27 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC Sun., March 20 Texas Motor Speedway NBC Sun., April 10 Streets of Long Beach NBC Sun., May 1 Barber Motorsports Park NBC Sat., May 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC Sun., May 29 The 106th Indianapolis 500 NBC Sun., June 5 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit USA Network Sun., June 12 Road America NBC Sun., July 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC Sun., July 17 Streets of Toronto Peacock Sat., July 23 Iowa Speedway – Race 1 NBC Sun., July 24 Iowa Speedway – Race 2 NBC Sat., July 30 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC Sun., Aug. 7 Streets of Nashville NBC Sat., Aug. 20 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network Sun., Sept. 4 Portland International Raceway NBC Sun, Sept. 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC

*dates and networks/platforms are subject to change