IndyCar Laguna Seca results and points standings: The top two finishers in the Grand Prix of Monterey exerted their dominance Sunday in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Colton Herta led 91 of 95 laps in winning his second consecutive race from the pole position at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

And in finishing second, Alex Palou expanded his championship lead to 35 points over Pato O’Ward.

In his second season in IndyCar and first with Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou can become a first-time champion by finishing 11th or better in the Sept. 26 season finale at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Josef Newgarden (who trails by 48 points) is the only other driver eligible to win the title.

Romain Grosjean might have delivered the most inspired drive in Sunday’s race at Laguna Seca, charging from 13th to third on the 11-turn, 2.38-mile road course with several memorable passes (including contact with Jimmie Johnson in the Corkscrew).

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 95-lap race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Click here for the lap leader chart.

Here is the finishing order in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 95, Running

2. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 95, Running

3. (13) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 95, Running

4. (12) Graham Rahal, Honda, 95, Running

5. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 95, Running

6. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 95, Running

7. (17) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 95, Running

8. (9) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 95, Running

9. (5) Oliver Askew, Honda, 95, Running

10. (14) Ed Jones, Honda, 95, Running

11. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 95, Running

12. (16) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 95, Running

13. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 95, Running

14. (21) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 94, Running

15. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 94, Running

16. (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 94, Running

17. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 94, Running

18. (24) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 94, Running

19. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 94, Running

20. (11) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 94, Running

21. (10) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 94, Running

22. (26) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 94, Running

23. (27) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 94, Running

24. (22) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 94, Running

25. (2) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 93, Running

26. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 93, Running

27. (23) Takuma Sato, Honda, 83, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 104.114 mph; Time of race: 2:02:31.5444; Margin of victory: 1.9747 seconds; Cautions: 1 for 2 laps; Lead changes: 4 among 2 drivers; Lap leaders: Herta 1-18; Grosjean 19; Herta 20-68; Grosjean 69-71; Herta 72-95.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Through 15 races, here are the full points standings for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in the standings: Palou 517, O’Ward 482, Newgarden 469, Dixon 445, Ericsson 430, Herta 402, Rahal 374, Pagenaud 353, Power 337, Rossi 304

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will end its 2021 season with its 16th and final round Sunday, Sept. 26 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) on the streets of Long Beach, California. It’s the first time the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (which returns after being canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic last year) will conclude the schedule (click here for the full broadcast schedule this year).