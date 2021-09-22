The American Racing Team will have a pair of American riders in 2022 with the announcement that Sean Dylan Kelly has signed a two-year deal to race in the Moto2 World Championship. Kelly joins Cameron Beaubier.

Kelly, 19, has one previous start in the Moto2 class when he was pressed into service in 2019 as a replacement to Iker Lecuona, who was called up to race in the premiere class that weekend. Kelley started 27th and was running 28th at Valencia, Spain when he retired from that event with two laps remaining.

“Making it to the World Championship is a dream come true for my family and I’m really excited to get back into MotoGP Paddock as a Moto2 rider,” Kelly said in a press release. “It makes me proud that this will make us a complete American Team, teaming up alongside Beaubier. I’m ready for this next step in my career and I’m thankful for all of the people that made this possible!”

OFFICIAL!! I’ll be racing in the Moto2 World Championship with the @AmericanMoto2 Team for the 2022 and 2023 seasons!! A DREAM COME TRUE. So thankful for this opportunity and for every person who has been there for me since day 1. Can’t wait to start working. 🙏🏼🇺🇸 #SDK40 #Moto2 pic.twitter.com/cljN7a0CxL — Sean Dylan Kelly (@SDK400) September 19, 2021

Kelly joins the team after recently being crowned the MotoAmerica Supersport Champion with two races remaining on their calendar. So far, he has amassed 10 wins in 14 races.

Kelly and Beaubier will race under the supervision of John Hopkins, Racing Director. Beaubier joined the team beginning with the 2021 season.

“The entire team and I are very excited to finally announce Sean Dylan Kelly will be joining us next season making American Racing an All-American team.” Hopkins said. “I strongly believe he has the talent, determination and motivation to make the step up and be competitive within his first season in the Moto2 World Championship.”

Beaubier currently sits 17th in the Moto2 standings, 12 points outside the top 15. Teammate Marcos Ramirez, from Spain, is 19th in the standings.

This allows the American Racing Team to achieve their goal of having two American riders competing on the MotoGP world stage. Kelly is the first member of the American Racing Academy to be promoted to the series.

“I’m very happy to have Sean ride for the team next season,” said Eitan Butbul, Team Principal. “I have known Sean since his time in Red Bull Rookies Cup and been working with him since we started the Academy project. Sean is incredibly talented rider, hard worker, (with a) “never give up” (attitude) and a positive person.

“After three successful seasons in MotoAmerica with the Team Hummer Suzuki M4, Sean will be the first rider from our American Racing Academy program to join the team and complete our goal to have two American riders at the American Racing team. The project between the Academy and the team is to build a platform and a clear path for talented American riders to give them the opportunity to compete at world level.

“For me, to have an all-American team is something special and the entire team will do the best to bring the best results and to represent the US at its best.”