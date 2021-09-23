Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vasser Sullivan Racing will enter one car in the newly designated GTD Pro and one car in GTD classes next year as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series rebrands those divisions for 2022, the team announced earlier this week. The team will campaign with support from Lexus.

The GTD Pro (Grand Touring Daytona) class will replace the current Grand Touring Le Mans (GTLM) class.

During the past three seasons, Vasser Sullivan has won seven races with Lexus, most recently at Watkins Glen International in July with Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz behind the wheel.

Vasser Sullivan teams currently sit sixth and seventh in this year’s GTD class.

In the last three seasons, they have 16 podiums in 33 starts, an average of just under .500. Nine of their efforts began from the pole.

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus program is the defending IMSA GTD Sprint Cup Champion. They finished second in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona and second in the 2020 Petit LeMans at Road Atlanta.

“In three seasons together, Vasser Sullivan and Lexus have shown enthusiasts what the RC F GT3 is capable of,” co-owner James “Sulli” Sullivan said in a press release. “Our partnership with Lexus is based on trust, and together, we’re energized to be launching an assault on the newly formed GTD Pro class, and renewing our commitment to winning a GTD class championship.

“The opportunity to compete in both classes will showcase the combined strength of both Lexus performance and Vasser Sullivan.”

Competition in the class will likely be BMW, Corvette, Lamborghini and Porsche with the first contest coming in January in the 2022 Rolex 24 At Daytona

“We’re excited to compete in GTD Pro with Vasser Sullivan and can’t wait to run the Lexus RC F GT3 against some of our most storied competitors,” said Jeff Bal, Lexus Motorsports Manager. “Jimmy (Vasser) and Sulli have done an incredible job in GTD and we are excited to partner with them next season in the new GTD Pro class.”

Drivers for the two entries have not yet been named.