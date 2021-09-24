Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONG BEACH, California — With the NTT IndyCar title at stake, points leader Alex Palou got his weekend off to a great start while his championship rivals struggled Friday in the opening practice for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Palou, who is making his Long Beach debut, turned the third-fastest lap (1 minute, 9.4554 seconds) during the 45-minute session on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street circuit. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver ranked just behind Colton Herta (1:09.2680) and Simon Pagenaud (1:09.4334).

“Good session,” Palou told NBC Sports reporter Marty Snider. “I like the track. This was all about getting to know the track and see how that car was handling.”

It didn’t go as smoothly for Pato O’Ward, who trails Palou by 35 points entering Sunday’s season finale (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). The normally upbeat Arrow McLaren SP driver was dejected after ranking 16th in practice (1:10.2451).

“That’s everything,” O’Ward told NBC Sports reporter Kevin Lee. “We need to work. Just everywhere. We need to sort it out and find time. We yard-sale the car (for qualifying Saturday) and see where we go.”

Josef Newgarden, who remains mathematically eligible for the title at a 48-point deficit but virtually needs to score maximum points and O’Ward and Palou to falter, was 10th fastest after being penalized 5 minutes for a red flag when his No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet made light contact with a tire barrier in a Turn 9 spin.

🎶 Fast and furious… drift! 🎶 @josefnewgarden keeps it off the wall in practice for the @GPLongBeach. 📺: @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/OyPXq23uBI — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 24, 2021

“Pretty short for us,” Newgarden said. “We rolled off with a couple of gremlins and didn’t make much work in the first session. but I’ve got a good feel for the car, and it feels like we have something to work with. I feel confident going into (Saturday), just need some time to digest everything.”

Felix Rosenqvist, O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP teammate, was fourth fastest (1:09.4870), and Ryan Hunter-Reay was fifth (1:09.5154).

Hunter-Reay is making his final start with Andretti Autosport, which announced Friday that Romain Grosjean will drive the No. 28 Dallara-Honda next season.

There will be another practice Saturday at noon ET (Peacock Premium) before qualifying for the season finale at 3:05 p.m. ET (NBCSN/Peacock Premium).