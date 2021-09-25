Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IMSA points, results Long Beach: Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr scored their third IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory in four races, winning Saturday from the pole position in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The No. 31 Action Express Whelen Engineering Cadillac closed within 19 points of the DPi championship-leading No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Acura of Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque (who finished fourth after winning two weeks ago at Laguna Seca). The top division in the sports car series will close the season Nov. 13 with the Motul Petit Le Mans.

Nasr lost the lead briefly Saturday to Kevin Magnussen on Lap 8 of the 100-minute race, but the Chip Ganassi Racing driver smacked a tire barrier two laps later. Nasr and Derani led 66 of the final 69 laps, and Magnussen and teammate Renger van der Zande hung on for second place.

RESULTS: Click here for the finishing order at Long Beach l Results by class

Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval finished third as Cadillac swept the top three finishing positions (as the manufacturer also did in qualifying).

OTHER CLASS WINNERS:

GTLM: Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy scored their second consecutive victory in the No. 4 C8.R Corvette, which also won at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. (The duo also won the Motul 100 qualifying race for the Rolex 24 and the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic exhibition in Detroit.)

It’s Milner’s fourth victory at Long Beach and the second for Tandy.

GTD: Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow finished ahead of Laurens Vanthoor and Zacharie Robichon, who took the points lead in the division as Robby Foley crashed and fell from the championship lead with co-driver Bill Auberlen.

The No. 1 duo of Sellers and Snow earned their first victory of 2021 for Paul Miller Racing (which now has seven career wins) while moving from fourth to second in points.

It also was the first Long Beach victory for Sellers and Snow and Paul Miller Racing.

POINTS

With two rounds remaining in the 2021 season for the GT cars and one race remaining for the prototypes, the points leaders in each division are:

DPi: Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor

LMP2: Ben Keating and Mikkel Jensen

GTLM: Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor

GTD: Zacharie Robichon and Laurens Vanthoor

Click here for the unofficial standings after Long Beach

STATS PACKAGE FOR THE ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH:

Fastest laps by driver

Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)

Fastest laps by driver and class after race

Fastest lap sequence

Leader sequence

Lap chart

Race analysis by lap

Stint analysis

Best sector times

Race distance and speed average

Time cards

Pit stop time cards

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT classes will head Oct. 10 to Virginia International Raceway for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix (2:10 p.m. ET, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold).