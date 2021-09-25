IndyCar starting lineup for Long Beach GP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar starting lineup Long Beach: Josef Newgarden started his goal of achieving maximum points this weekend with a bang, winning his series-leading fourth pole position of the season.

To win his third championship, the Team Penske driver likely still will need to win Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and hope that title contenders Alex Palou (who has a 35-point lead) and Pato O’Ward falter ahead of him.

Palou will start 10th in seeking a finish of 11th or better to clinch his first IndyCar championship in his second year on the circuit and first with Chip Ganassi Racing. O’Ward, who also is after his first IndyCar crown, will start eighth.

INDYCAR AT LONG BEACH: Details and how to watch Sunday’s race

After leading both practice sessions, Colton Herta stunningly was eliminated in the first round. The Andretti Autosport driver will start 14th. Teammate Alexander Rossi, who has won the past two IndyCar races at Long Beach from the pole, will start 15th.

"You never say never in this sport." It would take a LOT for @JosefNewgarden to come away this year's @IndyCar champion, but a pole run gives him a bonus point and keeps him in the hunt. @Team_Penske x @GPLongBeach pic.twitter.com/bt4ksBSo4H — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 25, 2021

Jimmie Johnson, who will be wrapping up his rookie IndyCar season before an entourage of 80 at the track nearest his hometown of El Cajon, California, will start 27th of 28 cars.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Sunday’s IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at the 1.968-mile temporary street circuit (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses):

ROW 1

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:08.2241 (103.846)

2. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:08.4422 (103.515)

ROW 2

3. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:08.4827 (103.454)

4. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:08.6514 (103.200)

ROW 3

5. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:08.7461 (103.057)

6. (51) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:08.7577 (103.040)

ROW 4

7. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:08.7143 (103.105)

8. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:08.8339 (102.926)

ROW 5

9. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:08.8797 (102.858)

10. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:08.9464 (102.758)

ROW 6

11. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:09.1330 (102.481)

12. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:09.2279 (102.340)

ROW 7

13. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:08.8611 (102.885)

14. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:09.1094 (102.516)

ROW 8

15. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:08.9946 (102.686)

16. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:09.3814 (102.114)

ROW 9

17. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:09.1368 (102.475)

18. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:09.4360 (102.034)

ROW 10

19. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:09.3998 (102.087)

20. (11) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 01:09.6793 (101.677)

ROW 11

21. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:09.5816 (101.820)

22. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 01:09.7022 (101.644)

ROW 12

23. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 01:09.7525 (101.571)

24. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:09.7602 (101.559)

ROW 13

25. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:10.4664 (100.542)

26. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 01:09.9144 (101.335)

ROW 14

27. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 01:10.5127 (100.476)

28. (45) Oliver Askew, Honda, 01:10.0178 (101.186)