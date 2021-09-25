Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lewis Hamilton is heavily favored at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the F1 Russian GP on September 26 at Sochi, Russia while his principal rival in the driver’s championship faces long odds after changing an engine and starting in the back.

Hamilton’s odds this week are -125, which means the only way to make money on this bet is to find someone willing to take the opposite side. Hamilton will start the race fourth. One reason for his negative line is that Hamilton has won four of seven Russian GPs.

Mercedes has been victorious in every running of this race. Valtterri Bottas won in 2017 and 2020 with Nico Rosberg taking the checkers in 2016.

After winning the pole Saturday morning, Lando Norris is ranked second with a line of +440. Starting position is considered to be important enough that the PointsBet traders improved his odds massively from +2500 last week.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Norris is $4.40. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

On the strength of his two wins, Bottas is ranked third with odds of +900. Bottas had a four-race streak of top-fives interrupted by results outside the top 10 at Hungary and Belgium. He rebounded with back-to-back third-place finishes in the Dutch and Italian GPs.

That leaves Verstappen ranked fourth ahead of this week’s Russian GP with a line of +1100, Verstappen will start from the rear of the field after incurring a penalty for changing engines. Since he knew he would have to start last, he did not turn in a qualification lap on Saturday. Prior to the engine change, Verstappen was listed at +440 behind the two Mercedes drivers.

Last week in Italy, Verstappen finished outside the points for only the third time this year in 14 races when he and Hamilton both retired with crash damage, an incident for which Verstappen was also penalized.

Carlos Sainz, Jr. rounds out the top five with a line of +3300. Sainz has a current top-10 streak of seven races, but only one of these was a podium finish in Hungary.

Last week’s winner, Daniel Ricciardo is listed at +4000. He has three top-fives on the season, all of which have come in the last five races.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

For more betting coverage, check out NBC Sports Edge.